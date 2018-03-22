‘Winter’s Tale,’ ‘Sweat,’ ‘The Music Man’ among Goodman’s 2018-2019 season

Nicole Brooks (Mallory) and Tommy Rivera-Vega (Ezekiel) in "Lottery Day" by Ike Holter, directed Lili-Anne Brown at Goodman Theatre’s 2017 New Stages 2017 festival.| Courtesy Goodman Theatre

The Goodman Theatre’s 2018-2019 season boasts an eclectic mix of productions, including five world premieres, Robert Falls’ reimagined “The Winter’s Tale,” Rebecca Gilman’s revival of “The Music Man,” the Chicago premiere of Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat,” and much more, it was announced Thursday.

Ten full productions as well as three New Stages developmental productions, and one TBA production for the International Latino Theater Festival, are among the offerings (as described, in part, via today’s announcement):

Sept. 15-Oct. 21: “We’re Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time,” written and performed by David Cale, directed by Tony Speciale. “Weaving together lushly arranged songs and an intimately detailed portrait of his mother, a charismatic woman trapped by her circumstances, Cale embodies this vivid musical story of transcendence, of connecting to life when adversity is suddenly everywhere.”

Sept. 19-Oct. 7: The 15th annual New Stages Festival, featuring six new plays (three in development, and three staged readings; free)

Oct. 19-Nov. 18: “Lady in Denmark,” a world premiere written by Dael Orlandersmith, directed by Chay Yew. “After the death of her husband, a Danish American woman living in Chicago finds solace in the hauntingly beautiful music of the couple’s favorite singer, Billie Holiday.”

Nov. 17-Dec. 30: “A Christmas Carol,” written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Tom Creamer. The 41st annual production of this holiday favorite stars Larry Yando reprising his role as Ebenezer Scrooge for the 11th year.

Dec. 2018: David Sedaris’ “The Santaland Diaries,” adapted by Joe Mantello, directed by Steve Scott. “Strapped for cash, a struggling for takes a job as ‘Crumpet,’ a Christmas elf at Macy’s.”

Jan. 19-Feb. 24, 2019: The world premiere of “How to Catch Creation,” written by Christina Anderson, directed by Niegel Smith. “Four artists and intellectuals in San Francisco struggle to nurture creative impulse and establish legacy — in both their professional and personal lives. When one discovers the works of a black queer feminist writer from a bygone era, their lives begin to intersect in unexpected ways.”

Feb. 8-March 10, 2019: The world premiere of “Twilight Bowl,” written by Rebecca Gilman, directed by Erica Weiss. “After graduating from a small Wisconsin high school, four young women and their friends face adulthood. Their local bowling alley becomes a place to celebrate triumphs, confront challenges and perhaps even forge new identities.”

March 9-April 14, 2019: The Chicago premiere of “Sweat,” written by Lynn Nottage, directed by Ron OJ Parson: “A group of friends in a Rust Belt town has spent their lives sharing secrets and laughs on the factory floor. But when layoffs begin to chip away at their trust, they’re pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight” in this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

March 29-April 28: The world premiere of “Lottery Day,” written by Ike Holter, directed by Lili-Anne Brown. “Long the matriarch of a quickly gentrifying neighborhood, Mallory invites the lonely residents, hardcore activists and starving artists of her block to what she hopes will go down as a legendary barbecue thanks to a special surprise.”

May 4-June 9, 2019: “The Winter’s Tale,” written by William Shakespeare, directed by Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls: Falls’ re-imagining of the classic in which “a paranoid king accuses his queen of infidelity, setting off a calamitous series of events spanning 16 years. But what begins as tragedy unexpectedly evolves into romantic comedy, filled with song and dance, magic and metamorphosis.”

June 29-Aug. 4, 2019: “The Music Man,” book/music/lyrics by Meredith Willson, directed by Mary Zimmerman. “The charismatic and charming con man Harold Hill assumes he can easily fleece the stubborn citizens of River City, Iowa with the grand promise of a marching band.” The iconic musical features such classics as “Goodnight My Someone,” “76 Trombones,” “Gary, Indiana” and “Till There Was You.”

Theater memberships and new flexible multi-show packages are now on sale (single tickets for select shows will go on sale in August). For tickets and complete season information, visit goodmantheatre.org.