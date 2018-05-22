Woman accuses R. Kelly of sex abuse, giving her herpes

A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, accusing the singer of sexual battery, knowingly infecting her with herpes and locking her in rooms for punishment. | Sun-Times file photo

NEW YORK — A woman has filed a lawsuit in New York against R. Kelly, accusing the singer of sexual battery, knowingly infecting her with herpes and locking her in rooms for punishment.

Faith Rodgers says in the suit filed Monday that she met Kelly about a year ago after a concert in San Antonio, Texas. The 20-year-old says that during their relationship Kelly “mentally, sexually and verbally” abused her.

The management team of R. Kelly declined to comment.

R. Kelly is one of pop music’s best-selling artists, with hits including “Ignition,” ”I Believe I Can Fly,” and “Bump N’ Grind.” He has long been the target of sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

Spotify recently removed the R&B singer’s music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

RELATED

• R. Kelly’s music dropped from Spotify playlists

• ‘Zebra Sisters’ call out R. Kelly, Kanye West for ‘twisted’ racial comments

• R. Kelly stages racy performance amid protest, allegations