Woman details sexual episode with Aziz Ansari that left her feeling ‘violated’

A "Time's Up" pin is visible on Aziz Ansari's lapel as he poses with his Golden Globe award on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A woman says her date with Aziz Ansari became “the worst night in my life” when the actor-comedian turned sexually aggressive and ignored repeated pleas to slow down.

Describing the events in detail to a reporter from babe.net, the unnamed Brooklyn photographer said she felt “violated” and “cried the whole ride home” after the encounter at Ansari’s New York apartment.

The comedian confirmed in a statement that he dated the woman and said he believed all of their sexual activity “was completely consensual.” After learning from her text the next day that she felt uncomfortable with what went on, “I was surprised and concerned,” Ansari said. “I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Last weekend, Ansari won a Golden Globe award for best actor on a comedy TV series for his work on Netflix’s “Master of None,” which he co-created. The woman who dated Ansari said she cringed to see him wearing a “Time’s Up” pin signalling his opposition to sexual assault and harassment.

As she describes it, the woman met Ansari at an Emmys party in September when he was 34 and she was 22. Later they agreed to meet the following week in New York. After dinner they walked to his Tribeca apartment, where he quickly became aggressive, kissing and undressing her.

She told Ansari to relax, in the first of many attempts to fend off his advances, but he continued to pursue her, pressing closer whenever she tried to put space between them. “I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn’t interested,” she said. “I don’t think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored.”

Though he repeatedly suggested intercourse, they never went that far, but they did engage in several acts of foreplay.

She left later that night, fed up with his groping and “gross, forceful kisses.” The next day they traded texts in which the woman shared her displeasure and Ansari apologized, but they had no contact after that.

In his stand-up comedy, in his best-selling book “Modern Romance” and in his TV roles on “Parks & Recreation” and “Master of None,” Ansari has specialized in musing about the eccentricities of dating.

“I’d seen some of his shows and read excerpts from his book,” the woman said, “and I was not expecting a bad night at all, much less a violating night and a painful one.”