Woodstock woman struck by lightning at Country Thunder music festival

A northern Illinois woman was seriously hurt early Friday when she was struck by lightning at the Country Thunder music festival in Wisconsin.

Officers responded to the music festival’s campground about 12:35 a.m. and found 22-year-old Brittany N. Prehn apparently struck by lightning, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. She was unconscious and had no identification with her.

ABC7 Chicago reported that Prehn lives in Woodstock, and that she was talking on her cell phone when lightning struck her in her ear and traveled through her body.

“It almost appears she was struck while talking on the phone. There’s significant damage to the phone that caused the damage to her face, and the electricity exit was through her foot,” a medic working at the hospital told ABC7.

Paramedics took Prehn to Northern Illinois Medical Center and later transferred her to Loyola University Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s department. She was in serious condition.