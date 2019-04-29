Woodstock 50 will go on, planners insist as investor says it’s canceled

Chicago's Chance the Rapper (pictured at WE Day California on April 25) was among the performers booked for Woodstock 50. | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The Woodstock 50 festival has been canceled, its financial partner said Monday, but event organizers deny that and insist the show will go on.

“Woodstock 50 vehemently denies the festival’s cancellation and legal remedy will [be] sought,” a statement from Woodstock 50 said.

The statement from Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, an investor in the 50th anniversary festival, said:

“Despite our tremendous investment of time, effort and commitment, we don’t believe the production of the festival can be executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock brand name while also ensuring the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees. As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival.”

Scheduled for Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, the festival had been announced in March with more than 80 acts, including headliners Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Santana, Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons.

At the time, a date of April 22 had been announced for the start of ticket sales, but last week the sale was postponed.

Woodstock 50 was to take place about 115 miles northwest of the farm in Bethel, New York, where hundreds of thousands of people turned out in 1969 for the crowning achievement of the 1960s counterculture, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair.

The Bethel venue has its own anniversary event planned Aug. 16-18 with performances by Ringo Starr, John Fogerty and Santana.

Contributing: Associated Press