Indian classical music, El Grito celebrations planned for World Music Festival

Millennium Park is the place to be Sept. 15 for a celebration of "El Grito," (Mexico's Independence Day) with a music lineup that includes Chicago's Grammy-nominated student ensemble, Mariachi Herencia de México. | PROVIDED PHOTO

The 20th World Music Festival Chicago is pulling out all the stops for the annual celebration of global vibes, Sept. 7-23.

Running Sept. 7-23 and staged at 17 venues across the city, the showcase will also feature a Global Peace Picnic in Humboldt Park and the “World Music Festival meets the World Dumpling Fest” at Navy Pier, it was announced Thursday by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Among the highlights of this year’s festival:

— “Ragamala: A Celebration of Indian Classical Music,” an all-night celebration of the “ragas,” rarely heard publicly in the U.S. The music marathon runs 6 p.m. Sept. 7 through 8 a.m. Sept. 8 at the Chicago Cultural Center’s Preston Bradley Hall, 78 E. Washington. Among the lineup: Anindo Chatterjee, Anubrata Chatterjee, Sara Ranganathan, Anandi Bhattacharya with Debashish Bhattacharya and Subhasis Bhattacharya, Debashish Bhattacharya with Swapan Chaudhuri, and more.

— Millennium Park is the place to be Sept. 15 for a celebration of “El Grito,” (Mexico’s Independence Day). Starting at 3 p.m. at the Pritzker Pavilion, the music lineup includes Chicago’s Grammy-nominated student ensemble, Mariachi Herencia de México; Mexican son stars Chéjere; Latin rock/singer-songwriter Ceci Bastida; and Mexican-Canadian, musician/Quique Escamilla.

— To commemorate International Peace Day on Sept. 16, the festival is hosting a Global Peace Picnic at the Humboldt Park Boathouse (1301 N. Sacramento) from 2 to 6 p.m. The family fun-filled celebration features performances by Colombia/Ecuadorian artists Rio Mira; Grammy Award-nominated Innov (traditional Morrocan Gnawa music); and New York Colombian artists Combo Chimbita.

— The festival closes on Sept. 23 with performances by international bands, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Navy Pier. The celebration coincides with The World Dumpling Festival at the Pier’s Polk Bros Park, featuring dumplings from around the world, courtesy of 10 Chicago neighborhood restaurants.

Here’s this year’s schedule:

September 7–8

Ragamala: A Celebration of Indian Classical Music

Chicago Cultural Center, Preston Bradley Hall, 78 E. Washington

6 p.m.-8 a.m.

In collaboration with Indian Classical Music Society of Chicago and People of Rhythm

— 6–7:15 p.m. CARNATIC: Sara Ranganathan

— 7:45–9 p.m. HINDUSTANI: Anandi Bhattacharya with Debashish Bhattacharya + Subhasis Bhattacharya

— 9:30–10:45 p.m. CARNATIC: TBD

— 11:15 p.m.–12:30 a.m. HINDUSTANI: Abhisek Lahiri, Dilshad Khan + Subrata Bhattacharya

— 1–2:30 a.m. FUSION: Beats + Pieces – Anindo Chatterjee + Anubrata Chatterjee

— 3–4:30 a.m. HINDUSTANI: Debashish Bhattacharya with Swapan Chaudhuri

— 4:45–6 a.m. CARNATIC: TBD

— 6:15–8:00 a.m. HINDUSTANI: Anupama Bhagwat & Nitin Mitta

September 8

Juana Molina (Argentina), Andreas Kapsalis (Chicago)

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W.

7 p.m. (21+over)

September 9

National Arab Orchestra (Detroit)

University of Chicago, Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

3 p.m. (All Ages)

September 12

Sona Jobarteh (United Kingdom/Gambia); Actores Alidos (Italy)

Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont

7 p.m. (All Ages)

September 13

— Actores Alidos (Italy)

Chicago City Market at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington

Noon (All Ages)

— Sona Jobarteh (United Kingdom/Gambia); Chinese Mongolia Band (China)

Chicago Cultural Center, Preston Bradley Hall, 78 E. Washington

6 p.m. (All Ages)

— Altan (Ireland)

Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox

7 p.m. (All Ages)

September 14

— Chinese Mongolia Band (China)

Ping Tom Memorial Park, 300 W. 19th St.

5 p.m. (All Ages)

— Chéjere (Mexico)

National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St.

3 p.m.: Workshop

7 p.m.: Performance

(All Ages)

September 15

EL GRITO

Mariachi Herencia De México (Chicago); Chéjere (Mexico); Ceci Bastida (Tijuana, Mexico and Los Angeles); Quique Escamilla (Toronto, Canada)

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph

3 p.m. (All Ages)

— Orquesta Akokán (Cuba); Rio Mira (Ecuador/Colombia)

Martyrs’, 3855 N. Lincoln

9 p.m. (21+over)

September 16

Global Peace Picnic, In commemoration of the International Day of Peace

Rio Mira (Ecuador/Colombia); Innov Gnawa (Morocco); Combo Chimbita (New York)

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1301 N. Sacramento

2–6 p.m. (All Ages)

September 19

Spiro (United Kingdom)

Old Town School of Folk Music, Gary and Laura Maurer Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln

8:30 p.m. (All Ages)

September 20

— Spiro (United Kingdom)

Chicago Cultural Center, Preston Bradley Hall, 78 E. Washington

6 p.m. (ALL AGES)

— La Dame Blanche (Cuba); Cheick Hamala Diabate (Mali/Washington, D.C.)

Martyrs’, 3855 N. Lincoln

8 p.m. (21+over)

September 21

— Lo Còr De La Plana (France); Emilia Amper (Sweden);

The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W.

7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.; All Ages)

— La Dame Blanche (Cuba); H.A.T. (Boston/Morocco); Pachanga DJs (Chicago)

Chop Shop & 1st Ward Events, 2033 W. North

9 p.m. (21+over)

September 22

— Beatdown Soundsystem (Chicago), featuring Kinky P, Chuck Dubshine and Friends

Loyola Park, 1230 W. Greenleaf, 1–6 p.m. (All Ages)

— Lo Còr De La Plana (France); Zhou Family Band (China)

DePaul University, Holtschneider Performance Center, Mary Patricia Gannon Concert Hall, 2330 N. Halsted

7 p.m. (All Ages)

— Jupiter & Okwess (Congo); Delgres (Guadeloupe); Quantic (United Kingdom/New York)

Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee

9 p.m. (21+over)

September 23

World Music Festival meets the World Dumpling Fest

Jupiter & Okwess (Congo); Delgres (Guadeloupe); Zhou Family Band (China); East Meets Middle East (Chicago/India)

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand

1 p.m.–6 p.m. (All Ages)