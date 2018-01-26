Wynn Resorts shaken by sexual misconduct allegations against namesake founder

The Wynn and Encore resorts in Las Vegas. | FACEBOOK

LAS VEGAS — Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by its founder Steve Wynn, describing it as a smear campaign related to divorce proceedings from his ex-wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.

The company says it is committed to operating with the “highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture.” Wynn denied the allegations personally in a printed statement.

The company’s Las Vegas properties include the ultra high-end Wynn and Encore casino/resorts.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. are plunging more than 8 percent in afternoon trading.

Associated Press