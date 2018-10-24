Your job’s a joke: Familiar face in cop photo amuses ‘Friends’ fans — and star

No, that wasn’t actor David Schwimmer stealing beer from a restaurant in Blackpool, England, on Oct. 20.

Hilarity ensued when the Blackpool Police Facebook page shared a photo Tuesday of a suspected beer thief who looked awfully similar to the “Friends” actor.

“Do you recognize this man?” the post read, accompanied by a photo of the alleged criminal. “We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September.”

The post went viral as “Friends” fans reacted with references from the show and Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller. The actor himself got in on the fun, posting a video of himself sneaking through a grocery store carrying a similar number of beers.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” tweeted Schwimmer, a Northwestern University grad and co-founder of Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre. “As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

One commenter referenced the show’s famous theme song, saying of the suspect, “I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year…”

The Blackpool Police page also responded to the joking comments, confirming that the suspect could not have actually been Schwimmer.

“Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses,” the comment read. “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date.”

In another theme-song joke, the police added, “We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

The Blackpool Police have not confirmed whether a victim is at large for the crime.