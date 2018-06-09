‘Zebra Sisters’ discuss Roseanne’s ‘bad joke’ and social media etiquette

Leslie Baldacci (left) and Mary Mitchell, of the Zebra Sisters podcast, in the Chicago Sun-Times sound booth, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In the Season 1 finale of “Zebra Sisters,” a podcast about race relations hosted by Mary Mitchell and Leslie Baldacci, the hosts call out Roseanne Barr’s “bad joke” about Valerie Jarrett as “racist” and Samantha Bee’s joke about First Lady Melania Trump.

The hosts explore the current environment and news cycle in which racist comments and actions are downplayed as jokes, mistakes or inappropriate, but not “racism.”

They also applaud the rapid responses by ABC, Starbuck’s and Water Tower Place against racist behaviors. Next, they discuss the alleged youth flash mobs occurring along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and options for how city officials should deal with them.

The episode concludes with Leslie announcing her upcoming retirement and plans for fun.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate the podcast.