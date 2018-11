A 10-point from Savanna area: Buck of the Week honors

Edgar Martinez with a big 10-point from around Savanna. Provided

(Note, because of the holiday confusion, this was not posted online last week.)

Edgar Martinez of West Chicago arrowed this 10-point with a compound bow near Savanna earlier this month. His buddy Freddy Castrejon nominated him.

