10-pound largemouth bass, fish of a lifetime: Yes, Fish of the Week

Eileen Rice with her fish of a lifetime, a 10-pound bass. Provided

Eileen Rice, the teacher noted for her fishing programs, showed her skills with a 10.21-pound largemouth bass on a shiner.

Her husband Bob emailed that they were fishing Lake Toho in Florida over the Columbus Day weekend.

“We had to get it certified at the Big Toho Marina,” he added. “Fish of a lifetime, plus we got another 16 in the 5- to 7-pound range.”

Yes, truly a fish of a lifetime, but I’m also impressed by other bass, too.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).