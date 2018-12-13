Nearly 13 for 13: A personal-best steelhead earns Fish of the Week honors

A day after his13th birthday, Anthony Aedan Talarico finished second Saturday in the Northwest Indiana Steelheaders’ 33rd State Stream & Surf Tournament. Talarico of South Chicago Heights did it with his personal best steelhead of 12 pounds, 15 ounces.

“I couldn’t be smiling more,” messaged his father Anthony, who also fished the tournament.

Jamie Kilroy won (13-15).

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).