Lee Sczepanski put more in morels to get MOTW going. “I think I have better spots here with the babies I’v found the last two days,” he messaged last weekend.
Morel of the Week, the celebration of the morel mushrooms and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
“Found [pictured morel] at Busse right in the walk path. Looked for two hours after I found it and nothing. I don’t have a clue what to look for. Dead ash trees?’’ Brian Pentecost
A: Best starting point for seeking morel mushrooms is around dead or shedding elm trees. Also an important FYI, foraging is prohibited in the forest preserves.
1936: Year THAT C.B. Merritt caught the Illinois-record buffalo (48 pounds) from the Mississippi River in Adams County.
“I think everything is going to go at once.’’
Clint Sands, at Lakeside, on water warming rapidly through the 60s at Shabbona Lake and many species in some stage of spawning
Through June 15: Perch fishing closure on Lake Michigan
Turkey hunting: Through Thursday, fifth season, north zone
June 9-10: Hainesville, hsclass111@gmail.com
June 14 and 16: Newark, (815) 210-4995
Tuesday: Bob Long Jr., ``Reading Small River Water,'' Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com . . . Hammond, Dick Chappelle, rkac16149@msn.com . . . Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, winstoncgaux@gmal.com
Saturday-Sunday: Des Plaines Conservation Area, Wilmington, (217) 524-5466
Saturday: Bowfishing Fest, Des pLaines SFWA, Wilmington, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For bowfishing tournament, email baibowfishing@yahoo.com
