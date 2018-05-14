Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

MOREL OF THE WEEK

Lee Sczepanski put more in morels to get MOTW going. “I think I have better spots here with the babies I’v found the last two days,” he messaged last weekend.

Morel of the Week, the celebration of the morel mushrooms and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Found [pictured morel] at Busse right in the walk path. Looked for two hours after I found it and nothing. I don’t have a clue what to look for. Dead ash trees?’’ Brian Pentecost

A: Best starting point for seeking morel mushrooms is around dead or shedding elm trees. Also an important FYI, foraging is prohibited in the forest preserves.

BIG NUMBER

1936: Year THAT C.B. Merritt caught the Illinois-record buffalo (48 pounds) from the Mississippi River in Adams County.

LAST WORD

Shabbona Lake sunset.
“I think everything is going to go at once.’’

Clint Sands, at Lakeside, on water warming rapidly through the 60s at Shabbona Lake and many species in some stage of spawning

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Through June 15: Perch fishing closure on Lake Michigan

Turkey hunting: Through Thursday, fifth season, north zone

HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

June 9-10: Hainesville, hsclass111@gmail.com

June 14 and 16: Newark, (815) 210-4995

FISH GATHERING

Tuesday: Bob Long Jr., ``Reading Small River Water,'' Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
(Click here for full package of classes in the area)

Saturday: About Boating Safely, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com . . . Hammond, Dick Chappelle, rkac16149@msn.com . . . Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, winstoncgaux@gmal.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
(Click here for the statewide list)

Saturday-Sunday: Des Plaines Conservation Area, Wilmington, (217) 524-5466

BOWFISHING

Saturday: Bowfishing Fest, Des pLaines SFWA, Wilmington, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For bowfishing tournament, email baibowfishing@yahoo.com

DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

 