Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

MOREL OF THE WEEK

Lee Sczepanski put more in morels to get MOTW going. “I think I have better spots here with the babies I’v found the last two days,” he messaged last weekend.

Morel of the Week, the celebration of the morel mushrooms and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Found [pictured morel] at Busse right in the walk path. Looked for two hours after I found it and nothing. I don’t have a clue what to look for. Dead ash trees?’’ Brian Pentecost

A: Best starting point for seeking morel mushrooms is around dead or shedding elm trees. Also an important FYI, foraging is prohibited in the forest preserves.