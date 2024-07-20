The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Environment News Chicago

Piping plover chick born at Montrose beach given Ojibwe name

The chick, named Nagamo, was the only one of four born this year to survive, according to the Chicago Bird Alliance.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Piping plover chick born at Montrose beach given Ojibwe name
Three piping plover chicks hatched Sunday at the Montrose Beach Dunes, 900 W. Montrose Harbor Dr.

Three piping plover chicks hatched Sunday at the Montrose Beach Dunes, 900 W. Montrose Harbor Dr. The only surviving chick born this year at the beach has been named Nagamo.

Chicago Piping Plover Watch

The newest addition to the family of Chicago’s favorite birds has a name.

Nagamo was the only piping plover chick who survived after a full clutch of eggs spawned at Montrose Beach by plovers Imani and Sea Rocket kicked off a promising start to the breeding season of the beloved endangered species. The bird’s name was officially announced Saturday by the Chicago Bird Alliance, the Chicago Ornithological Society and the Illinois Ornithological Society.

Imani and Sea Rocket laid eggs at the Montrose Beach dunes for the first time this year. Four chicks hatched, but Nagamo was the only one who survived. In Waukegan, three of the four eggs laid by plovers Blaze and Pepper’s eggs hatched in late June.

“Nagamo” means “he/she sings” in the Ojibwe language and the name selection was submitted by a man named Mike Doty, the organizations said in a Facebook post.

“Piping Plovers are known for their ‘pip-lo’ song that fills summer beaches and that is represented in both their common name as well as their scientific name Charadrius melodus,” the Facebook post reads. “On the day of the name selection, Imani and Sea Rocket’s little chick was heard piping.”

Nagamo was given a U.S. Department of Agriculture tag on the right leg.

The plovers are considered endangered in the Great Lakes region, and keeping the eggs and chicks safe in a public place proved to be difficult.

“Montrose is a very public place; we are challenged daily with people entering the protected area,” Tamima Itani, lead volunteer coordinator of the Chicago Piping Plovers group, said when the eggs were initially laid in mid-June.

Imani was hatched at Montrose Beach in 2021, an offspring of the piping plovers Monty and Rose. Searocket, a captive-reared chick, was released at Montrose Beach in July 2023.

The species disappeared from Illinois beaches around 1955 and weren’t seen again until chicks hatched in 2019, according to the Chicago Park District.

Next Up In News
1 dead, 3 hurt after CTA bus crash in Little Village
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas has died of pancreatic cancer at 74
From Dr. Oz to heart valves: A tiny device charted a contentious path through the FDA
Michael McClain’s lawyers want him tried separately from ex-House Speaker Madigan
David Letterman to headline Biden fundraiser on July 29 hosted by Hawaii governor
15-year-old boy shot on Far South Side
The Latest
PITCHFORKDAY1-072024-89.jpg
Pitchfork Music Festival
Black Pumas: Pitchfork Day 1 review
By Selena Fragassi | For the Sun-Times
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears camp: What's more important than Caleb Williams' progress?
The answer is nothing, of course. In this week’s “Polling Place,” you voted on Bears priorities, the Cubs and the trade-deadline clock, and the futures of White Sox stars Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr.
By Steve Greenberg
 
WOTW07-21-24WhitePelicans.jpg
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: American white pelicans and feeding rabbits?
A photo of American white pelicans over Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago and a question on feeding young rabbits are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Screen Shot 2024-07-17 at 7.45.47 PM.png
College Sports
For Texas, two QBs are better than one
Bet on it: All eyes on Longhorns wunderkind Arch Manning, even as he remains the backup QB behind Quinn Ewers
By Rob Miech
 
U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in December 2019.
Obituaries
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas has died of pancreatic cancer at 74
She helped lead federal efforts to protect women from domestic violence and recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday. Her son Jason Lee is a top adviser to Mayor Brandon Johnson.
By Jim Vertuno | AP
 