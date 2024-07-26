The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 26, 2024
Shedd Aquarium welcomes first baby beluga whale since 2020

The calf’s name, sex and paternity have yet to be determined.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Shedd Aquarium's newest calf, who is still unnamed, swims with its mother Naya.

Provided

There’s a new calf in town.

A beluga whale calf, that is. Naya, a 35-year-old beluga whale at Shedd Aquarium, gave birth Wednesday evening.

The calf was born shortly after 6 p.m. and took its first breath of air at the water’s surface just after that. The first breath of air is a sign of good health its caretakers watch for in the calf’s early moments.

The calf is the first born at the Shedd since 2020.

“While it’s still very early, we are encouraged by how strong and spirited this calf seems to be,” Charles Jacobsma, director of animal behavior and training at the Shedd Aquarium, said in a news release.

“Over the next several weeks, our animal care team will be observing Naya and the calf, collecting data and doing everything they can to make sure they both have all the support they need.”

Both Naya and the unnamed calf are healthy and showing signs of bonding with each other, according to a release from Shedd Aquarium. The calf, whose sex and paternity haven’t been confirmed, is about 5 feet long and 105 pounds.

Caretakers and veterinarians will observe Naya and the calf closely around the clock over the next few months. The team is “cautiously optimistic” and looking for important behaviors signaling development, including swimming together, regular nursing and fast weight gain for the calf.

Beluga births are rarely seen in the wild, and the observation of Naya and her calf will support research on the species. Neonatal development in the belugas can indicate the effects of pollution, noise and human activity on the species, the release said.

“Births at aquariums like Shedd provide invaluable insights for scientists and conservationists alike,” the release said.

The aquarium’s Secluded Bay habitat will be closed to the public while the calf is under observation. A date hasn’t been announced for when guests can see the calf.

