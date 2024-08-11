In South Shore, frustrations over piled-up trash has some people cleaning the streets themselves

Shanna Landheart balances one foot on a curb. She uses the other to scrape away grass clippings, plastic wrappers and a piece of a Sbarro’s pizza box that’s stuck to the street.

Underneath the matted mess on Essex Avenue in South Shore, there’s a storm drain.

“If you look in there, it’s gonna be garbage, it’s gonna be trash,” says Landheart, 26.

She lives nearby, and she is obsessed with trash. Always on the lookout, Landheart spies three big pools of standing water down the street where garbage is keeping rainwater from draining.

For months, Landheart and her neighbors have banded together to do something about the litter. Block club members don fluorescent green T-shirts and haul 50-gallon trash bags to clean up the trash themselves.

But the garbage keeps piling up.

Over the past five years, South Shore has amassed more reports of sanitation-code violations through calls to 311, the city’s non-emergency hotline than any other South Side community, a WBEZ analysis finds. Last year, 350 violations were reported in South Shore. In 2021, there were 651.

Other South Side communities — including Avalon Park, Hegewisch, Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn — have gotten fewer than 100 sanitation complaints a year since 2019.

Citywide, only Austin, West Town and Lincoln Park have had more complaints than South Shore.

This year, more than 6,000 violations have been reported citywide.

Chicago’s city sanitation code spells out where and how waste is supposed to be stored. Garbage bags always go in containers with tight-fitting lids. Garbage can’t just be left out in the open air. That’s a sanitation-code violation, which anyone can report by calling 311. Violations can bring fines.

“We supposedly have an alderman, supposedly have city services, supposedly have access to 311, but our streets look like this,” Landheart says, gesturing to plastic grocery bags fixed on fences — an effort by some of her neighbors to redirect the trash from the parkway.

Plastic bottles and scraps of cardboard combine with debris from trees and lawns to form an impenetrable layer over catch basins in South Shore. The result is prolonged flooding along some streets. Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

The city’s Department of Water Management says it responds to calls to clean up what’s inside storm drains, but the trash on top of grates is a bigger problem.

“It’s a point of sanitation — because it’s a trash issue and not necessarily a Department of Water Management issue,” says Randy Conner, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s water management commissioner.

Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th), who represents part of South Shore, didn’t respond to a request for comment. His office has lent equipment to the block club for the 7500-7800 blocks of South Essex Avenue to pick up trash.

Some South Shore residents want more street-sweeping. But Cole Stallard, Johnson’s streets and sanitation commissioner, says his crews already are doing all they can.

“We’ll sweep, but we know that we’re going to still have storms that don’t coincide with the sweeping schedule,” Stallard says.

He asks block clubs like Landheart’s to keep up their efforts to keep their neighborhood clean and storm drains unobstructed.

Jenise Jonah is one of Landheart’s neighbors and regularly helps clean the block on Essex Avenue. She says garbage that jams catch basins have led to flooding of the street and other problems.

“The debris is covering it,” Jonah says as she unclogs a storm drain. “So there’s no flow, and it creates a reservoir of a whole lot of bacteria and for mosquitoes to gather.”

Standing water on streets can pose public health concerns because it concentrates chemicals and bacterial growth, according to Sam Brody, a Texas A&M professor who focuses on disaster resilience.

“People can get life-threatening infections simply by stepping in stagnant water that has swept all this existing hazardous material from oil and gas to toxics, creating this soup of hazardous water,” Brody says.

Jonah says she and her neighbors plan to keep donning their green shirts and bagging garbage they find on the street in South Shore.

“We try our best to keep it clean,” she says. “But, if there is no street cleaning to prevent that debris, then it’ll just get worse.”