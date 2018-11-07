20th year in cool citizen’s project: Perch America stocking walleye in Wolf Lake

For the 20th year, Perch America stocked walleye on the Indiana side of Wolf Lake in Hammond. The stocking of 2,500 advanced growth walleye fingerlings from Richmond Fisheries on Saturday resumed a tradition established in 1998 and brought the total number stocked to an estimated 118,500.

Last year was the first when the right fingerlings were unavailable, but all donors agreed to roll the money over (some contributed more) for $5,000 in 2018.

The Indiana DNR issues a stocking permit after Dr. Jennifer Strasser with the Indiana Board of Animal Health reviews and clears testing.

Other contributors included British Petroleum, Hammond Port Authority, Hammond Parks Foundation, Lake County Fish and Game, Calumet Harbor Sport Fisherman Club, Slez’s Bait Shop and Whiting/Robertsdale Boat Club.

Bruce Caruso, Wolf Lake Walleye Stocking Project Manager for Perch America, emailed this longer explanation of how things are done and to thank those who help in this long-time and very cool citizen’s project: