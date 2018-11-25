3-legged coyote, perch thoughts, IL deer harvest: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

David Heinrich sent a note about his son, Joe of Orland Park, and a three-legged coyote on his trail cam in the backyard. “It’s a morning routine for them to walk his back fence line almost every day,” Heinrich emailed. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and stories around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“What’s the limit [on yellow perch] this year? Guy at Navy Pier had a five-gallon bucket full. LOL. I said, `This ain’t smelt fishing.’ ” Tom Wojcik

A: The daily bag of perch on Lake Michigan in Illinois is 15. I would add that a handful of miscreants do more to stain the reputation of perch fishermen than about anything else.

BIG NUMBER

58,836: Deer harvested by hunters during Illinois’ first firearm deer season, which ended last Sunday. That’s up from the 51,450 in first season in 2017. Click here for the breakdown.

LAST WORD

“One amazing note: as the sun went across the sky and the moon began to rise, it seemed like the switch was flipped and the action exploded!”

Michael O’Brien, describing perch fishing on the Chicago lakefront.

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Ongoing: Over-the-counter sales of remaining deer hunting permits

Thursday-next Sunday: Nov. 29-Dec. 2: Second firearm deer season

Through Saturday, Dec. 1: Applications for first lottery, spring turkey hunting

Dec. 3: Woodcock season ends

Dec. 7-9: Muzzleloader-only deer

