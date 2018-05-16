A best of a lifetime smallmouth bass off Chicago: Fish of the Week

Tim Prokop had a special day last week, leading his father John to his best smallmouth bass (4.7 pounds) while fishing off Chicago.

“I rigged him a small Jackall swimbait and the smallies love it,’’ Prokop messaged. “Great day with wonderful memories.’’

I know exactly what he means.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).