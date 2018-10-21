We don’t need additional barriers to stop Asian carp from reaching Great Lakes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending a mixture of technologies including loud noises and water jets at a crucial site in Illinois to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes. | AP file photo

A recent opinion piece sounds alarm bells about Asian carp advancing toward the Great Lakes. Let us set the record straight.

Asian carp, while present in the Illinois River, are not advancing toward the Great Lakes. In fact, for the past 27 years, the leading edge of Asian carp has not moved north past the Dresden Island Pool, which lies nearly 50 miles south of Lake Michigan. Further, commercial fishing has successfully cut the population of Asian carp in the area by 93 percent, making it one of the most effective and economic ways to control the Asian carp population.

Calls to construct additional physical barriers on the waterways would not only require Illinois taxpayers to foot the bill for unproven and costly technologies, but would also push more cargo onto our roadways. Putting aside the fact that the waterways contribute $6.4 billion to the Illinois economy every year, moving commerce onto the roadways would result in more tractor trailers, adding to air pollution and highway congestion, all of which would create environmental and safety hazards across the region.

A coalition of industries ranging from steel, agriculture, manufacturing, chemical, energy, construction, labor, and maritime companies is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to find solutions. They all support proven technologies that keep the waterways open, ensure worker safety and prevent the advancement of invasive species.

Ben Brockschmidt, Illinois Chamber of Commerce

Lisa Frede, Chemical Industry Council of Illinois

Kay Nelson, Northwest Indiana Forum

Don Snyder, International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1969

Kevin Rund, iIllinois Farm Bureau

We need thoughtful discourse

I once worked for a small-town, automated radio station where technical difficulties used to cause two tapes to be played at the same time — you couldn’t understand what either was saying. It was annoying and sounded unprofessional. The same is true when two candidates practice similar cross-talk in a debate.

Years ago, I stopped watching the “McLaughlin Group” because it was too hard to learn anything with two or more panelists trying to outshout each other. I later gave up watching Sunday morning news shows for much the same reason: Too much verbal tap dancing and too little substance. In debates and talk shows featuring opposing views, the guests often seem more intent on landing the next “You’re no Jack Kennedy” knockout punch than on making thoughtful points all along.

Moderators aren’t much help. After all, what network wouldn’t love airing the next mother-of-all-put-downs sound bite? Imagine this exchange between Albert Einstein and rival physicist Niels Bohr:

Einstein: “The more success the quantum theory has, the sillier it looks”.

Bohr: “Anyone who is not shocked by the quantum theory has not understood it.”

Both were brilliant men with differing, but respected views. Heard separately, one might be motivated to look into either or both statements before deciding who is right. Now imagine both quotes being shouted at the same time.

We have two weeks left until Election Day. Can we please have some thoughtful discourse before then? It doesn’t take a genius. Does it?

James H. Newton, Itasca