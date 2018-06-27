Bang a Gong: A big Chinook from southern Lake Michigan for Fish of the Week

Ed Polzin of Eddie Flies caught a 24-pound Chinook aboard the POPPIN FRESH Sunday out of East Chicago Marina.

Jim Kovacek messaged that the beautiful king made their 11-pounder look small. Kovacek reported it was caught on a silver glow Dodger and a plain meat head with no teasers on a Dipsy Diver in 80 feet of water northeast of the Gong.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).