A really big buck, 14 points, from trail cam to harvest: Buck of the Week

Bob Elliott arrowed a big buck–14 points, if broken ones are counted–with a crossbow in November in northeastern Illinois. The Mokena man had a good a trail cam photo, too.

“200 pounds, hard for a 65-year-old man to get out,” he emailed with a cart photo.

