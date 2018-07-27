Blind draws, raccoons, squirrels, sturgeon, upland game: WWW Chicago outdoors

Barreling around “Deadman’s Curve” along the Kankakee River Wednesday, I spotted movement in the grass.

I quickly checked the rearview mirror, because that happens to be a great place to photograph wild turkeys. But it was rush hour and there were too many vehicles to stop. Should have risked it, because it was a stellar sight of a mother raccoon with about half a dozen young ones coming through the high grass.

What a shot it would have made.

Summer is here. As the sunflowers show. BTW, the sunflowers in the dove fields I have checked look pretty good.

I plan to attend a local waterfowl blind draw, one I haven’t done before, on Saturday. Originally, I planned to do one of the monster draws Downstate on Sunday, but I need to help our oldest son move instead.

So it goes.

A favorite pond is looking ripe for hopping a frog through the slop. That will happen soon and the Kankakee is finally down, low and clear, when I most like to wet-wade it.

Lots of sign of the coming season: waterfowl blind draws this weekend, the opening of squirrel hunting on Wednesday and the beginning of the application period for the free upland game permits is Wednesday, too.

With that, to the Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

WATERFOWL BLIND DRAWS: The draws for public waterfowl blinds are this weekend: basically northern Illinois on Saturday and the Downstate/Illinois River ones are Sunday. If you have never attended one, you should just for the experience.

Click here for more info.

SQUIRREL HUNTING: Season opens in Illinois on Wednesday, though I know many hunters like to wait for cooler weather.

FREE UPLAND GAME PERMITS: The coolest hunting program in Illinois is the free upland game permit program, where hunters can be king for a day. The application period opens Wednesday and runs through Aug. 31.

Click here for information.

STURGEON SPEARING DEADLINE: This word from Wisconsin DNR:

Sturgeon spearers have until Aug. 1 to apply for a 2019 Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing license or purchase a preference point to be used in future drawings.

Click here for more details on sturgeon spearing. BEARS TRAINING CAMP: Click here for my annual list of suggestions for side trips before or after Bears training camp.

RIVER FISHING: As I mentioned above, the Kankakee is low and clear as it has been this year. Time to wade.

Ken Gortowski sent this on the Fox:

In case you’re looking for weekend fishing suggestions Dale Bowman, I just came back from a walk along the Fox River in Montgomery and it’s in excellent shape. It will never flow as clear as the Kank does during the summer, but even the clarity looked pretty good. If I were still fishing I’d consider 2 stretches.

Route 34 bridge in Oswego down to the Orchard Road bridge. I’d mainly stay river right and fish between that shore and the islands. The other would be from the Orchard Road bridge down to just past the Saw Wee Kee canoe launch. Start out in the middle of the river, go river left as you get near the houses and then go river right behind the big islands all the way down to the launch. Actually, I’d probably go find one of the more remote stretches of Big and Little Rock creeks and wallow in the quiet and solitude. I’d be perfectly content using light gear to catch anything that felt like hitting. Even creek chubs.

BERRY PICKING: IBlackberries are coming. Last Friday, wildlife biologist Bob Massey messaged:

Blackberries are ready

And followed that with this:

Ate a few hand fulls between showers. Should really come on in the next 3-4 days. Rain should plump them up.

Ken Gortowski took that advice last weekend and sent this:

Well Dale, went and checked on the readiness of the blackberries based on your article. Just starting and they’re everywhere. More rain will improve things dramatically. Covered a pretty small area and got a gallon. Go now Ed, but the next 2 weeks should be good too. Lots and lots of red ones sitting there. Did I say lots? Oh my lord…

There you have it on berries.

LAKEFRONT PERCH: I hope perch fishing rebounds with the lake settling some from the blow.

THE DRUM ALTERNATIVE: All I need to say is that when the wind is from the north and Lake Michigan at its dammest, fishing for freshwater drum is at its best. Keep that in mind as an option. It might be the most exciting thing going on the lakefront.

NOTEBAERT NOTE: Just a reminder, for those looking to save and still see a cool place, Thursday is suggested donation day at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

FROG SEASON: Still haven’t gotten out with our son. That needs to change. Frog season, bullfrogs only, is open in Illinois. Daily bag is eight. A fishing license is required and legal means of taking them are “hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.”

MIDEWIN: To give an idea of what you might experience at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, click here for my column about a visit earlier this month.

The seasonal guided tours at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie run weekends through October. The Ranger Trailer is open weekends, weather permitting, at the Iron Bridge Trailhead. Trails are open daily 4 a.m.-10 p.m.

For a complete list of events and programming go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd535052.pdf.

JAZZIN’AT THE SHEDD: “Jazzin’ at the Shedd” runs Wednesday nights through Oct. 10. Click here for more info.