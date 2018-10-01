Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Among the photos sent by Lynn Snell was this backyard buck, first BOTW: Unplugged in a while.

BOTW: Unplugged, the celebration of big live wild bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Saw a few sturgeon caught [earlier this month] at Rivers Edge, including my 45-incher which was expertly netted by my better half Nancy Leuver.” Tom Beilfus, Orland Park.

A: Wisconsin’s hook-and-line season for sturgeon, which ended Sunday, in select rivers is a chance to chase one of the area’s biggest fish. As of last week, no legal sturgeon (60 inches or greater) had been registered at River’s Edge in the Wisconsin Dells.

BIG NUMBER

50: Years since the formation of what became known as B.A.S.S. Nation. It began with Harold Sharp organizing the Chattanooga Bass Club and affiliating it with the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.).