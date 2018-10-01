Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED
Among the photos sent by Lynn Snell was this backyard buck, first BOTW: Unplugged in a while.
BOTW: Unplugged, the celebration of big live wild bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Saw a few sturgeon caught [earlier this month] at Rivers Edge, including my 45-incher which was expertly netted by my better half Nancy Leuver.” Tom Beilfus, Orland Park.
A: Wisconsin’s hook-and-line season for sturgeon, which ended Sunday, in select rivers is a chance to chase one of the area’s biggest fish. As of last week, no legal sturgeon (60 inches or greater) had been registered at River’s Edge in the Wisconsin Dells.
BIG NUMBER
50: Years since the formation of what became known as B.A.S.S. Nation. It began with Harold Sharp organizing the Chattanooga Bass Club and affiliating it with the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.).
LAST WORD
“The use of hedge apples as a pest solution is often communicated as a folk tale complete with testimonials about apparent success. Unfortunately, there is an absence of scientific research and consequently, no valid evidence to confirm the claims effectiveness.”
“Hedge Apples–Facts & Myths,” University of Illinois Extension
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Today: Bowhunting for turkey and deer opens
Today: Snagging for coho and Chinook is allowed at four locations: Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon; Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only); Winnetka Power Plant discharge area; Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors).
FISH GATHERINGS
Today: Jim Frolich on Kinkaid and Herman Kunz on planer boards, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Allied First Bank, Oswego, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Jim Crowley on fall tactics for muskie and pike, Midwest Musky Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7:30 p.m.
HUNTER SAFETY
Oct. 12-13: Arlington Heights, huntsafely.webs.com
Oct. 20-21: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200
Oct. 25 and 27: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net
PADDLING
OCT. 15: Inaugural Illinois Water Trail Conference, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Click here for more information and sign-up.
PHEASANTS FOREVER
Thursday: DuPage banquet, Abbington Banquets, Glen Ellyn. Contact Joe Cuturilo at (630) 244-5002 or Dupagepf@gmail.com
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Oct. 13-14: St. Charles Sportsmen’s Club, Elburn, (847) 309-1093 or joemigalla5@gmail.com
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Bolingbrook, Darryl J. Haefner, jlyrrad@comcast.net
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
