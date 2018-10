Braidwood gives up a really big blue catfish: Fish of the Week honors

Chris Skrabel made the closing days of fishing at Braidwood Lake memorable with this massive blue catfish. The Plainfield man was targeting big blues with bluegill as bait.

Braidwood, the cooling lake in southwestern Will County, closes to fishing on Oct. 16.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or emailĀ (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).