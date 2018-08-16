“Butterstick,” McHenry County carp: Earns Todd Carlander Fish of the Week honors

Todd Carlander, Chicago’s most obsessed exotic species connoisseur, sent photos of “The Ghostfish, aka, Butterstick.’’ This summer, he caught and released what is “possibly the most famous carp in McHenry County,’’ a fish he pursued as far back as 2013.

“My guess is that Butterstick falls somewhere in the category of pond grade Shiro Ogon,’’ Carlander emailed.

