Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
John Cuculich emailed, “I was definitely lucky to snap this at just the right time.’’
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Please tell us they took the albino fawn to a wildlife center?’’ James Mueller
A: No. As the IDNR reminds every spring, “well-meaning people may believe they are helping by taking possession of young wildlife such as young rabbits, fawn deer, baby birds and other animals that may appear to have been orphaned or abandoned. In nearly all cases, the birds and animals are still being fed and cared for by their parents, which likely stay away from nests or dens if people are present.’’ Click here to read the full release on leaving young wildlife alone.
BIG NUMBER
905-944: Overwinter minimum wolf count during the 2017-18 winter tracking in Wisconsin, a drop of 2.2 percent; but wolf packs increased from 232 to 238.
LAST WORD
“Father’s Day weekend we should be all be jumping for joy. And it is free fishing weekend.’’
Cory Gecht, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, on perch prospects when the season reopens Saturday
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Friday: Frog hunting opens
Saturday: Perch fishing reopens on Lake Michigan, the Chicago River system and the Calumet River
June 30: Final day to apply, second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer seasons. Click here for more details.
June 30: Final day to apply, first lottery, dove permits for public sites. Click here for more details.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Saturday: Third annual “Ducks at the Track Waterfowl Classic and Super 66 Great Gun Giveaway,’’ Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Vicki Mandurano, (847) 553-7565.
FISH GATHERING
Tuesday: Capt. Al Johnson, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Capt. Ralph Steiger on clear-water smallmouth, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.
HUNTER SAFETY
Thursday and Saturday: Newark, (815) 210-4995
July 10, 11, 17 and 19: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, class 371012-01
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
June 23-24: Elburn, youth on Saturday, girls and women Sunday, (847) 309-1093 or joemigalla5@gmail.com
FREE FISHING DAYS
Friday-June 18: Illinois’ Free Fishing Days
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com . . . About Boating Safely, Fox Lake, Winston Tumaneng, winstoncgaux@gmail.com
ILLINOIS OUTDOOR HALL OF FAME
Friday: Deadline make nominations, (217) 785-2003
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
