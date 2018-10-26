Carnal thoughts by deer & hunters, perch?, paddle, trout: WWW Chicago outdoors

I’m fired up for next week. I am bowhunting at the front end of the rut mid-week. It will only be my second time bowhunting for deer.

Deer are on the move, both from reports of bowhunters and from people driving home from work, including my wife telling me how many she saw last night.

That is the big thing this week, unless the perch truly come in on the Chicago lakefront. I heard a few reports on perch, but I think the real return of perch is probably a couple weeks away. We shall see, this is about the right time for perch fishing to begin in fits and spurts.

There are other things among the many eclectic options for this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors. Some Chinook are around on southern Lake Michigan; waterfowl seasons open in Illinois’ central zone and the north zone enters its second weekend; crappie should just keep improving and there is a weekend paddle of note on the Chicago River.

I did not get out last weekend for the waterfowl opener, but I have a permit at Banner Marsh next month and will be ready. Yesterday I had a wonderful morning watching a muskie release at Geneva Lake by Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc. More on that next week.

This week, other than the day of bowhunting, I am focused on work, including preview writing for Beat The Champions, the charity bowling event, and some upland game previews. And Halloween is the biggest holiday of the year for our family, yes even bigger than Christmas. We are a little different.

With that, to this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

RUT: If you’re a bowhunter or anybody driving in likely areas, you know deer are on the move. The big boys have carnal thoughts dominating their actions. I plan to take advantage next week and am really looking forward to it. Corn harvest, BTW, was 82 percent complete by Sunday.

BTW, if you get a big buck and want to submit it for Buck of the Week, it is about time for BOTW to begin for another season. Send nominations to straycasts@sbcglobal.net, Dale Bowman on Facebook or @BowmanOutside on Twitter.

PERCH: Waiting, but it could start to truly pop about any day. There have been a few caught already on the Chicago lakefront.

PADDLING: Friends of the Chicago River hold a Halloween Paddle out of River Park on Saturday. Spots are limited, so get to it. Click here for info.

INLAND FALL TROUT: Illinois’ fall trout season enters its second weekend.

Here are the important details from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: All anglers — including those using fly fishing gear who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 20 — must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces. The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.

WATERFOWL: Duck season and the first Canada goose season open in the central zone on Saturday. The north zone enters its second weekend for waterfowl hunting. I expect there to be some movement of birds. Corn harvest, BTW, was 82 percent complete by Sunday. I will try to get in the habit of a more regular report on hunting updates online this year.

SANDHILL CRANES: Sandhill cranes are on the move. The second count at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area, southeast of Valparaiso, Ind., on Tuesday was 4,591 sandhills, more than double the count of a week earlier. Click here to see the updates.

CHINOOK: There’s not many around, but still hearing of some being caught and snagged around southern Lake Michigan.

PERSIMMONS: I need to get out and do this, we have had frost across nearly the entire state. I messaged Jim Williams, our former pastor now living in southern Illinois, still haven’t heard back. I think he pulled himself off of Facebook.

FALL AT MORTON ARBORETUM: The Fall Color Festival runs through October at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. October is also just a splendid time to visit the Arboretum. Click here for more on the Fall Color Festival.

STURGEON DEADLINE: The deadline to apply for Lake Winnebago sturgeon spearing season is Wednesday, Oct. 31. Click here for details.