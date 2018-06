Celebrating local walleye, surprising spot: Fish of the Week

Anthony Fieder caught a 32-inch walleye Thursday from Lake Sedgewick in Orland Park.

“I caught over 20 there this year,’’ he messaged. “I fished there for over 15 years and only caught one. All released.’’

