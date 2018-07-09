Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

While fishing, Brian Konet caught this snapping turtle by hand and released it. “I’ve rescued my fair share of snappers from the middle of the road during breeding season,’’ he emailed. “And man do they stink sometimes.’’

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Heard my first two cicadas [Tuesday night]. It seems like they were late this year.’’ Steve Statland

A: I haven’t heard any cicadas (dog-day cicadas are heard every summer, unlike periodical cicadas). Nor have I heard any katydids either.