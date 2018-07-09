Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
While fishing, Brian Konet caught this snapping turtle by hand and released it. “I’ve rescued my fair share of snappers from the middle of the road during breeding season,’’ he emailed. “And man do they stink sometimes.’’
Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Heard my first two cicadas [Tuesday night]. It seems like they were late this year.’’ Steve Statland
A: I haven’t heard any cicadas (dog-day cicadas are heard every summer, unlike periodical cicadas). Nor have I heard any katydids either.
BIG NUMBER
7 and 6: States and countries where customers came from so far this year to fish the Chicago River with Capt. Pat Harrison.
LAST WORD
“Nothing says `July is here’ like popping a few freshly picked blueberries in your mouth while swatting at mosquitos.’’
The weekly Wisconsin DNR Outdoor Report, noting “The Northwoods is reporting a good crop of both this year.’’
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERINGS
Monday: Mike Norris on Big Green Lake, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, Bolingbrook Bass Pro (site change), 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Capt. Josh Keeran of First In Charters, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Capt. Chris Taurisano on clear-water muskies and walleye tactics, Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Hoffman Estates Cabela’s, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Capt. Guy Lopez on boat control and walleye/sauger on the Illinois River, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
HUNTER SAFETY
July 10, 11, 17 and 19: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, class 371012-01
July 12 and 14: Hebron, mchenryilhs@gmail.com
Aug. 10-11: Wilmington, philliparnold3@gmail.com
Aug. 11-12: Custer Park, smittythepainter@yahoo.com . . . Essex, (815) 458-3568
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Aug. 18-19: Youth/Women’s clinics, Shabbona Lake State Park, (217) 524-5466
YOUTH
July 21: Inaugural Lake County Outdoor Education Day (trap shooting, archery, rifle range, obstacle course, hunter safety trail), Richmond Hunt Club, facebook.com/lakecountyoutdooreducation
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Dan O’Connell, doc731@yahoo.com
TREE COURSE
Today: Deadline to register for Openlands TreeKeepers course, 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 10-Aug. 2 at Arlington Heights Public Works, $128, Click here for more information.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
