Cool weather works magic for Illinois bowhunters: Harvest shoots ahead

A mounted buck against the sky of southern Cook County. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

The change to cooler weather helped Illinois bowhunters to edge ahead of the harvest pace for deer compared to the same time last year.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources. ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, October 14, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 7,352 deer, compared to 7,069 for the same period in 2017. Participation was relatively light until cooler weather arrived on Thursday (10/11); 62% of the harvest has occurred since that time. Harvest to date has consisted of 68% does and 32% males (4971:2381). Top five counties were Pike (245), Fulton (216), Jefferson (184), JoDaviess (165), and Adams (152). County results are included in the attached table.