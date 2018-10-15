The change to cooler weather helped Illinois bowhunters to edge ahead of the harvest pace for deer compared to the same time last year.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources.

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, October 14, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 7,352 deer, compared to 7,069 for the same period in 2017.  Participation was relatively light until cooler weather arrived on Thursday (10/11); 62% of the harvest has occurred since that time.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 68% does and 32% males (4971:2381).

Top five counties were Pike (245), Fulton (216), Jefferson (184), JoDaviess (165), and Adams (152).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary archery deer harvest through 10/14      
       
County 2017 2018  
Adams 107 152  
Alexander 17 12  
Bond 47 50  
Boone 12 22  
Brown 66 115  
Bureau 80 104  
Calhoun 49 78  
Carroll 90 122  
Cass 72 90  
Champaign 51 14  
Christian 64 68  
Clark 92 81  
Clay 48 48  
Clinton 63 59  
Coles 100 97  
Cook 13 13  
Crawford 123 103  
Cumberland 62 53  
DeKalb 33 33  
DeWitt 90 107  
Douglas 37 4  
Dupage 3 2  
Edgar 49 50  
Edwards 29 11  
Effingham 57 60  
Fayette 97 108  
Ford 9 12  
Franklin 159 128  
Fulton 168 216  
Gallatin 22 11  
Greene 83 101  
Grundy 34 53  
Hamilton 68 45  
Hancock 72 94  
Hardin 36 27  
Henderson 20 33  
Henry 73 62  
Iroquois 50 49  
Jackson 148 101  
Jasper 70 84  
Jefferson 201 184  
Jersey 47 60  
JoDaviess 92 165  
Johnson 82 47  
Kane 40 44  
Kankakee 45 43  
Kendall 20 22  
Knox 124 129  
Lake 32 43  
LaSalle 86 113  
Lawrence 53 34  
Lee 59 66  
Livingston 40 53  
Logan 36 49  
Macon 68 11  
Macoupin 119 146  
Madison 101 123  
Marion 137 114  
Marshall 49 52  
Mason 41 46  
Massac 27 18  
McDonough 39 75  
McHenry 47 74  
McLean 97 90  
Menard 46 54  
Mercer 67 86  
Monroe 48 36  
Montgomery 87 95  
Morgan 66 80  
Moultrie 55 18  
Ogle 89 91  
Peoria 112 147  
Perry 97 88  
Piatt 28 6  
Pike 186 245  
Pope 83 48  
Pulaski 17 15  
Putnam 23 34  
Randolph 137 99  
Richland 49 36  
Rock Island 88 116  
Saline 61 44  
Sangamon 102 118  
Schuyler 85 103  
Scott 15 34  
Shelby 111 131  
St. Clair 85 85  
Stark 11 26  
Stephenson 59 77  
Tazewell 77 95  
Union 82 76  
Vermilion 134 109  
Wabash 25 13  
Warren 24 35  
Washington 62 60  
Wayne 115 79  
White 38 18  
Whiteside 78 87  
Will 113 126  
Williamson 136 99  
Winnebago 62 83  
Woodford 71 87  
Statewide 7069 7352

 

 