Bowhunters in Illinois are continuing with a harvest ahead of last  season at the same time. Interesting note on the drop in male harvest in recent days.

Here is the latest update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources.

A reminder that the Illinois Firearm Deer Season resumes Nov. 29-Dec. 2, and archery hunting is closed on those dates in counties open to firearm deer hunting.

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Monday, November 26, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 51,025 deer, compared to 50,738 for the same period in 2017.   Harvest for the last seven days was 2,918, with 611 deer taken on Saturday and 403 taken on Sunday.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 46% does and 54% males (23291:27734).  Male harvest dropped significantly during the past seven days compared to the previous few weeks, comprising 57% of the weekly harvest.

Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves).

The top five counties for archery harvest as of November 26 were Pike (1,729), Fulton (1,314), Jefferson (1,206), Adams (1,186), and JoDaviess (989).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest through 11-26    
     
County 2017 2018
Adams 1124 1186
Alexander 142 163
Bond 318 347
Boone 110 115
Brown 759 787
Bureau 596 582
Calhoun 579 603
Carroll 510 494
Cass 515 537
Champaign 313 291
Christian 417 457
Clark 725 734
Clay 461 478
Clinton 361 407
Coles 582 585
Cook 89 99
Crawford 790 768
Cumberland 413 425
DeKalb 130 136
DeWitt 407 433
Douglas 165 158
Dupage 30 18
Edgar 371 393
Edwards 195 193
Effingham 377 413
Fayette 679 769
Ford 43 44
Franklin 837 874
Fulton 1430 1314
Gallatin 227 204
Greene 694 678
Grundy 269 270
Hamilton 569 579
Hancock 724 736
Hardin 382 374
Henderson 224 210
Henry 419 428
Iroquois 293 315
Jackson 966 919
Jasper 496 568
Jefferson 1193 1206
Jersey 435 462
JoDaviess 943 989
Johnson 588 573
Kane 238 249
Kankakee 223 271
Kendall 147 136
Knox 801 777
Lake 257 237
LaSalle 589 637
Lawrence 435 372
Lee 348 362
Livingston 200 199
Logan 253 268
Macon 397 361
Macoupin 938 885
Madison 710 756
Marion 869 794
Marshall 279 285
Mason 308 320
Massac 269 262
McDonough 479 501
McHenry 426 464
McLean 439 447
Menard 344 315
Mercer 460 468
Monroe 365 344
Montgomery 559 633
Morgan 523 501
Moultrie 305 288
Ogle 536 546
Peoria 776 707
Perry 699 682
Piatt 147 145
Pike 1786 1729
Pope 742 776
Pulaski 190 179
Putnam 189 215
Randolph 945 931
Richland 367 354
Rock Island 625 601
Saline 441 463
Sangamon 658 717
Schuyler 925 870
Scott 218 203
Shelby 660 716
St. Clair 532 563
Stark 105 109
Stephenson 437 424
Tazewell 460 531
Union 642 700
Vermilion 691 731
Wabash 172 154
Warren 243 236
Washington 457 451
Wayne 796 675
White 430 357
Whiteside 411 402
Will 559 618
Williamson 980 925
Winnebago 405 406
Woodford 463 463
Total 50738 51025