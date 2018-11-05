Deer harvest keeps ahead of 2017: Illinois archery update

A common scene in the last week as the rut built across Illinois. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Illinois bowhunters stay ahead of the deer-harvest pace of the same time last year.

Signs of the rut built with 61 percent of the deer harvested last week being male.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has added an interesting update the last couple weeks with a breakdown of what type of archery equipment is being used by successful hunters. So far, crossbows are accounting for 39 percent of the harvest, while compound bows account for 60.

Here is the update from the IDNR:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources. ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, November 4, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 26,530 deer, compared to 25,848 for the same period in 2017. Harvest for the past week was 8,048, peaking on Saturday with 2,665 deer, and slowing with the widespread rain and wind on Sunday. Harvest to date has consisted of 55% does and 45% males (14667:11863), but males comprised 61% of the harvest during the past seven days. Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves). The top five counties for archery season harvest through November 4 were Pike (890), Fulton (701), Adams (649), JoDaviess (591), and Jefferson (564). County results are included in the attached table.