Illinois bowhunters stay ahead of the deer-harvest pace of the same time last year.

Signs of the rut built with 61 percent of the deer harvested last week being male.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has added an interesting update the last couple weeks with a breakdown of what type of archery equipment is being used by successful hunters. So far, crossbows are accounting for 39 percent of the harvest, while compound bows account for 60.

Here is the update from the IDNR:

Here’s an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources.

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, November 4, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 26,530 deer, compared to 25,848 for the same period in 2017.   Harvest for the past week was 8,048, peaking on Saturday with 2,665 deer, and slowing with the widespread rain and wind on Sunday.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 55% does and 45% males (14667:11863), but males comprised 61% of the harvest during the past seven days.

Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves).

The top five counties for archery season harvest through November 4 were Pike (890), Fulton (701), Adams (649), JoDaviess (591), and Jefferson (564).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest through 11/4      
       
County 2017 2018  
Adams 530 649  
Alexander 61 75  
Bond 168 195  
Boone 68 81  
Brown 393 433  
Bureau 319 331  
Calhoun 261 319  
Carroll 329 317  
Cass 268 286  
Champaign 184 159  
Christian 250 255  
Clark 299 312  
Clay 207 225  
Clinton 205 219  
Coles 304 304  
Cook 51 57  
Crawford 375 387  
Cumberland 207 202  
DeKalb 86 86  
DeWitt 255 256  
Douglas 99 83  
Dupage 11 10  
Edgar 175 184  
Edwards 83 71  
Effingham 204 216  
Fayette 347 400  
Ford 24 26  
Franklin 415 415  
Fulton 730 701  
Gallatin 100 67  
Greene 364 361  
Grundy 136 160  
Hamilton 213 238  
Hancock 352 386  
Hardin 133 136  
Henderson 102 107  
Henry 257 252  
Iroquois 161 183  
Jackson 451 421  
Jasper 237 297  
Jefferson 576 564  
Jersey 221 248  
JoDaviess 561 591  
Johnson 235 253  
Kane 141 136  
Kankakee 133 153  
Kendall 78 77  
Knox 434 435  
Lake 126 137  
LaSalle 341 364  
Lawrence 184 168  
Lee 214 226  
Livingston 119 134  
Logan 142 152  
Macon 225 193  
Macoupin 493 484  
Madison 362 400  
Marion 406 368  
Marshall 151 164  
Mason 173 171  
Massac 97 80  
McDonough 229 263  
McHenry 239 272  
McLean 253 253  
Menard 174 172  
Mercer 264 260  
Monroe 172 144  
Montgomery 263 330  
Morgan 265 283  
Moultrie 166 146  
Ogle 314 329  
Peoria 459 438  
Perry 305 321  
Piatt 82 82  
Pike 840 890  
Pope 281 289  
Pulaski 71 77  
Putnam 91 115  
Randolph 464 414  
Richland 169 153  
Rock Island 375 354  
Saline 210 198  
Sangamon 360 380  
Schuyler 438 433  
Scott 105 100  
Shelby 357 401  
St. Clair 292 306  
Stark 69 67  
Stephenson 271 273  
Tazewell 272 309  
Union 282 313  
Vermilion 406 402  
Wabash 91 70  
Warren 117 133  
Washington 234 206  
Wayne 369 289  
White 146 132  
Whiteside 273 262  
Will 316 375  
Williamson 438 422  
Winnebago 250 256  
Woodford 250 258  
Total 25848 26530  
       
     

 