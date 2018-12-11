Deer harvest during muzzleloader-only season was up slightly from 2017.
Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Here is a report from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources on the preliminary results of last weekend’s Illinois Muzzleloader-only Deer Season.
MUZZLELOADER DEER SEASON
Illinois deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,863 deer during the 2018 muzzleloading rifle deer season (Dec. 7-9), compared to 3,765 in 2017.
Harvest sex ratios were 56% does and 44% males (2172:1691).
The top five counties for muzzleloader season harvest were Pike (164), Randolph (132), Adams (129), Hancock (109), and Fulton (99).
County results are included in the attached table.
|Preliminary 2018 Muzzleloader Season Deer Harvest, with comparable figures for 2017.
|County
|2018
|2017
|Adams
|129
|122
|Alexander
|25
|31
|Bond
|20
|15
|Boone
|2
|0
|Brown
|76
|78
|Bureau
|69
|54
|Calhoun
|60
|63
|Carroll
|25
|27
|Cass
|48
|43
|Champaign
|11
|30
|Christian
|26
|27
|Clark
|60
|62
|Clay
|27
|47
|Clinton
|22
|22
|Coles
|28
|20
|Crawford
|23
|24
|Cumberland
|29
|19
|DeKalb
|5
|4
|DeWitt
|40
|25
|Douglas
|3
|8
|Edgar
|34
|23
|Edwards
|20
|24
|Effingham
|37
|23
|Fayette
|64
|47
|Ford
|11
|4
|Franklin
|63
|66
|Fulton
|99
|103
|Gallatin
|21
|18
|Greene
|68
|40
|Grundy
|20
|20
|Hamilton
|37
|39
|Hancock
|109
|86
|Hardin
|45
|63
|Henderson
|32
|31
|Henry
|30
|20
|Iroquois
|32
|41
|Jackson
|79
|90
|Jasper
|50
|52
|Jefferson
|97
|113
|Jersey
|33
|20
|JoDaviess
|71
|74
|Johnson
|52
|56
|Kane
|0
|6
|Kankakee
|16
|20
|Kendall
|8
|5
|Knox
|63
|50
|LaSalle
|31
|20
|Lawrence
|39
|36
|Lee
|33
|18
|Livingston
|13
|5
|Logan
|25
|24
|Macon
|16
|22
|Macoupin
|54
|61
|Madison
|24
|24
|Marion
|68
|66
|Marshall
|29
|24
|Mason
|34
|27
|Massac
|14
|18
|McDonough
|44
|39
|McHenry
|15
|13
|McLean
|18
|19
|Menard
|29
|25
|Mercer
|49
|51
|Monroe
|23
|28
|Montgomery
|28
|24
|Morgan
|31
|26
|Moultrie
|10
|10
|Ogle
|30
|20
|Peoria
|39
|42
|Perry
|61
|75
|Piatt
|6
|6
|Pike
|164
|192
|Pope
|51
|77
|Pulaski
|13
|27
|Putnam
|25
|14
|Randolph
|132
|103
|Richland
|18
|19
|Rock Island
|47
|22
|Saline
|40
|57
|Sangamon
|50
|40
|Schuyler
|80
|73
|Scott
|11
|20
|Shelby
|43
|45
|Stark
|10
|10
|St. Clair
|17
|22
|Stephenson
|20
|23
|Tazewell
|25
|25
|Union
|63
|65
|Vermilion
|39
|33
|Wabash
|14
|9
|Warren
|31
|28
|Washington
|32
|35
|Wayne
|56
|65
|White
|50
|41
|Whiteside
|27
|29
|Will
|19
|15
|Williamson
|56
|48
|Winnebago
|12
|13
|Woodford
|36
|37
|Total
|3863
|3765