Deer harvest during muzzleloader-only season was up slightly from 2017.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is a report from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources on the preliminary results of last weekend’s Illinois Muzzleloader-only Deer Season.

MUZZLELOADER DEER SEASON

Illinois deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,863 deer during the 2018 muzzleloading rifle deer season (Dec. 7-9), compared to 3,765 in 2017.

Harvest sex ratios were 56% does and 44% males (2172:1691).

The top five counties for muzzleloader season harvest were Pike (164), Randolph (132), Adams (129), Hancock (109), and Fulton (99).

County results are included in the attached table.