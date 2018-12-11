Deer harvest during muzzleloader-only season was up slightly from 2017.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is a report from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources on the preliminary results of last weekend’s Illinois Muzzleloader-only Deer Season.

MUZZLELOADER DEER SEASON

Illinois deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,863 deer during the 2018 muzzleloading rifle deer season (Dec. 7-9), compared to  3,765 in 2017.

Harvest sex ratios were 56% does and 44% males (2172:1691).

The top five counties for muzzleloader season harvest were Pike (164), Randolph (132), Adams (129), Hancock (109), and Fulton (99).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary 2018 Muzzleloader Season Deer Harvest, with comparable figures for 2017.      
       
County 2018 2017  
Adams 129 122  
Alexander 25 31  
Bond 20 15  
Boone 2 0  
Brown 76 78  
Bureau 69 54  
Calhoun 60 63  
Carroll 25 27  
Cass 48 43  
Champaign 11 30  
Christian 26 27  
Clark 60 62  
Clay 27 47  
Clinton 22 22  
Coles 28 20  
Crawford 23 24  
Cumberland 29 19  
DeKalb 5 4  
DeWitt 40 25  
Douglas 3 8  
Edgar 34 23  
Edwards 20 24  
Effingham 37 23  
Fayette 64 47  
Ford 11 4  
Franklin 63 66  
Fulton 99 103  
Gallatin 21 18  
Greene 68 40  
Grundy 20 20  
Hamilton 37 39  
Hancock 109 86  
Hardin 45 63  
Henderson 32 31  
Henry 30 20  
Iroquois 32 41  
Jackson 79 90  
Jasper 50 52  
Jefferson 97 113  
Jersey 33 20  
JoDaviess 71 74  
Johnson 52 56  
Kane 0 6  
Kankakee 16 20  
Kendall 8 5  
Knox 63 50  
LaSalle 31 20  
Lawrence 39 36  
Lee 33 18  
Livingston 13 5  
Logan 25 24  
Macon 16 22  
Macoupin 54 61  
Madison 24 24  
Marion 68 66  
Marshall 29 24  
Mason 34 27  
Massac 14 18  
McDonough 44 39  
McHenry 15 13  
McLean 18 19  
Menard 29 25  
Mercer 49 51  
Monroe 23 28  
Montgomery 28 24  
Morgan 31 26  
Moultrie 10 10  
Ogle 30 20  
Peoria 39 42  
Perry 61 75  
Piatt 6 6  
Pike 164 192  
Pope 51 77  
Pulaski 13 27  
Putnam 25 14  
Randolph 132 103  
Richland 18 19  
Rock Island 47 22  
Saline 40 57  
Sangamon 50 40  
Schuyler 80 73  
Scott 11 20  
Shelby 43 45  
Stark 10 10  
St. Clair 17 22  
Stephenson 20 23  
Tazewell 25 25  
Union 63 65  
Vermilion 39 33  
Wabash 14 9  
Warren 31 28  
Washington 32 35  
Wayne 56 65  
White 50 41  
Whiteside 27 29  
Will 19 15  
Williamson 56 48  
Winnebago 12 13  
Woodford 36 37  
Total 3863 3765  
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
     