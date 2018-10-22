Apparently, deer are starting to move, as harvest numbers by bowhunters shot well ahead of the same time last year.
Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Here is an update on the 2018-19 Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Office of Wildlife Resources.
ARCHERY DEER SEASON
Through Sunday, October 21, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 13,068 deer, compared to 10,912 for the same period in 2017. Windy conditions slowed the weekend harvest on Saturday (10/20), but Sunday (10/21) yielded the highest daily harvest to date (1,717 deer).
Harvest-to-date has consisted of 66% does and 34% males (8660:4408).
Top five counties harvest totals through October 21, 2018 were Pike (404), Fulton (341), Jefferson (305), Macoupin (261), and Adams (259).
County results are included in the attached table.
|Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest results through 10/21
|County
|2017
|2018
|Adams
|168
|259
|Alexander
|32
|39
|Bond
|72
|92
|Boone
|23
|39
|Brown
|112
|184
|Bureau
|130
|165
|Calhoun
|80
|135
|Carroll
|134
|169
|Cass
|97
|152
|Champaign
|78
|75
|Christian
|106
|127
|Clark
|130
|130
|Clay
|84
|104
|Clinton
|105
|114
|Coles
|143
|170
|Cook
|23
|24
|Crawford
|183
|191
|Cumberland
|93
|97
|DeKalb
|44
|47
|DeWitt
|129
|148
|Douglas
|47
|38
|Dupage
|7
|4
|Edgar
|67
|91
|Edwards
|46
|37
|Effingham
|92
|113
|Fayette
|154
|205
|Ford
|15
|14
|Franklin
|233
|215
|Fulton
|278
|341
|Gallatin
|41
|26
|Greene
|133
|177
|Grundy
|58
|87
|Hamilton
|93
|101
|Hancock
|117
|173
|Hardin
|58
|61
|Henderson
|26
|55
|Henry
|98
|115
|Iroquois
|79
|91
|Jackson
|211
|208
|Jasper
|97
|145
|Jefferson
|308
|305
|Jersey
|80
|114
|JoDaviess
|170
|253
|Johnson
|125
|100
|Kane
|56
|70
|Kankakee
|64
|80
|Kendall
|35
|34
|Knox
|178
|230
|Lake
|46
|59
|LaSalle
|133
|187
|Lawrence
|82
|81
|Lee
|97
|104
|Livingston
|56
|76
|Logan
|58
|77
|Macon
|104
|69
|Macoupin
|195
|261
|Madison
|155
|222
|Marion
|219
|207
|Marshall
|63
|95
|Mason
|64
|76
|Massac
|42
|36
|McDonough
|66
|118
|McHenry
|83
|140
|McLean
|130
|142
|Menard
|73
|89
|Mercer
|110
|150
|Monroe
|75
|68
|Montgomery
|125
|178
|Morgan
|107
|138
|Moultrie
|77
|68
|Ogle
|133
|148
|Peoria
|178
|239
|Perry
|138
|172
|Piatt
|46
|42
|Pike
|286
|404
|Pope
|122
|104
|Pulaski
|23
|41
|Putnam
|36
|62
|Randolph
|208
|195
|Richland
|79
|76
|Rock Island
|148
|187
|Saline
|103
|89
|Sangamon
|156
|209
|Schuyler
|146
|179
|Scott
|27
|45
|Shelby
|171
|234
|St. Clair
|128
|155
|Stark
|23
|40
|Stephenson
|97
|126
|Tazewell
|113
|169
|Union
|131
|146
|Vermilion
|194
|205
|Wabash
|43
|34
|Warren
|41
|57
|Washington
|100
|103
|Wayne
|184
|161
|White
|54
|53
|Whiteside
|119
|130
|Will
|159
|210
|Williamson
|228
|195
|Winnebago
|101
|122
|Woodford
|105
|151
|Total
|10912
|13068