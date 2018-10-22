Deer harvest really picks up for bowhunters: Illinois deer hunting

A mounted buck against the sky of southern Cook County. Credit; Dale Bowman

Apparently, deer are starting to move, as harvest numbers by bowhunters shot well ahead of the same time last year.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the 2018-19 Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Office of Wildlife Resources. ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, October 21, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 13,068 deer, compared to 10,912 for the same period in 2017. Windy conditions slowed the weekend harvest on Saturday (10/20), but Sunday (10/21) yielded the highest daily harvest to date (1,717 deer). Harvest-to-date has consisted of 66% does and 34% males (8660:4408). Top five counties harvest totals through October 21, 2018 were Pike (404), Fulton (341), Jefferson (305), Macoupin (261), and Adams (259). County results are included in the attached table.