Apparently, deer are starting to move, as harvest numbers by bowhunters shot well ahead of the same time last year.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the 2018-19 Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Office of Wildlife Resources.

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, October 21, 2018, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 13,068 deer, compared to 10,912 for the same period in 2017.  Windy conditions slowed the weekend harvest on Saturday (10/20), but Sunday (10/21) yielded the highest daily harvest to date (1,717 deer).

Harvest-to-date has consisted of 66% does and 34% males (8660:4408).

Top five counties harvest totals through October 21, 2018 were Pike (404), Fulton (341), Jefferson (305), Macoupin (261), and Adams (259).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest results through 10/21      
       
County 2017 2018  
Adams 168 259  
Alexander 32 39  
Bond 72 92  
Boone 23 39  
Brown 112 184  
Bureau 130 165  
Calhoun 80 135  
Carroll 134 169  
Cass 97 152  
Champaign 78 75  
Christian 106 127  
Clark 130 130  
Clay 84 104  
Clinton 105 114  
Coles 143 170  
Cook 23 24  
Crawford 183 191  
Cumberland 93 97  
DeKalb 44 47  
DeWitt 129 148  
Douglas 47 38  
Dupage 7 4  
Edgar 67 91  
Edwards 46 37  
Effingham 92 113  
Fayette 154 205  
Ford 15 14  
Franklin 233 215  
Fulton 278 341  
Gallatin 41 26  
Greene 133 177  
Grundy 58 87  
Hamilton 93 101  
Hancock 117 173  
Hardin 58 61  
Henderson 26 55  
Henry 98 115  
Iroquois 79 91  
Jackson 211 208  
Jasper 97 145  
Jefferson 308 305  
Jersey 80 114  
JoDaviess 170 253  
Johnson 125 100  
Kane 56 70  
Kankakee 64 80  
Kendall 35 34  
Knox 178 230  
Lake 46 59  
LaSalle 133 187  
Lawrence 82 81  
Lee 97 104  
Livingston 56 76  
Logan 58 77  
Macon 104 69  
Macoupin 195 261  
Madison 155 222  
Marion 219 207  
Marshall 63 95  
Mason 64 76  
Massac 42 36  
McDonough 66 118  
McHenry 83 140  
McLean 130 142  
Menard 73 89  
Mercer 110 150  
Monroe 75 68  
Montgomery 125 178  
Morgan 107 138  
Moultrie 77 68  
Ogle 133 148  
Peoria 178 239  
Perry 138 172  
Piatt 46 42  
Pike 286 404  
Pope 122 104  
Pulaski 23 41  
Putnam 36 62  
Randolph 208 195  
Richland 79 76  
Rock Island 148 187  
Saline 103 89  
Sangamon 156 209  
Schuyler 146 179  
Scott 27 45  
Shelby 171 234  
St. Clair 128 155  
Stark 23 40  
Stephenson 97 126  
Tazewell 113 169  
Union 131 146  
Vermilion 194 205  
Wabash 43 34  
Warren 41 57  
Washington 100 103  
Wayne 184 161  
White 54 53  
Whiteside 119 130  
Will 159 210  
Williamson 228 195  
Winnebago 101 122  
Woodford 105 151  
Total 10912 13068  
       
       
       
       
     