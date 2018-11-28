Doubling up (archery and firearm): Two Bucks of the Week

Tom Fallucca had a 10-day deer-hunting vacation to remember in Schuyler County.

First, the Winfield man arrowed a big buck with a crossbow the Thursday before the first firearm season. Then on the Saturday of the first firearm season, Nov. 17, he shot an old buck with his 12-gauge shotgun.

As he put it, “What an amazing weekend.”

BOTW, the celebration of big bucks and their stories around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. as warranted. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).