Here’s a preview of field conditions for dove hunting, which opens Saturday in Illinois, at nearby and a few key Downstate public sites. They are listed in order of prospects.
Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA: Quite a few doves, sunflowers looking very good, but had over 2 inches of rain Friday, cool snap last week moved some birds.
Matthiessen SP: Great sunflowers, not many birds so far.
Des Plaines SFWA: All sunflowers, mowed twice and they are good, only one field has some ragweed.
Green River SWA: Wheat mowed, sunflowers look good and expected to be mowed when dry, lost some birds in cool snap last week.
Kankakee River SP: Sunflowers look good, not seeing a lot of birds.
Iroquois County SWA: Rare open draw site; three fields look good and one fair (D).
Shabbona SP: Wheat and sunflowers are all right, mowed, some doves and hope is they stay.
Silver Springs SFWA: Planted sunflowers, looks like ragweed got them, some doves.
Chain O’Lakes SP: Sunflowers small and not mature, not many birds.
Marseilles SWA: Limited hunting, no dove fields, no draw.
Mazonia SFWA: No more dove hunting, it ended a couple years ago.