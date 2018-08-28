Doves on the wires: Assessing prospects for the dove-hunting opening day

Doves on wires are nice, even better for hunters would be seeing dozens of them. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Here’s a preview of field conditions for dove hunting, which opens Saturday in Illinois, at nearby and a few key Downstate public sites. They are listed in order of prospects.

Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA: Quite a few doves, sunflowers looking very good, but had over 2 inches of rain Friday, cool snap last week moved some birds.

Matthiessen SP: Great sunflowers, not many birds so far.

Des Plaines SFWA: All sunflowers, mowed twice and they are good, only one field has some ragweed.

Green River SWA: Wheat mowed, sunflowers look good and expected to be mowed when dry, lost some birds in cool snap last week.

Kankakee River SP: Sunflowers look good, not seeing a lot of birds.

Iroquois County SWA: Rare open draw site; three fields look good and one fair (D).

Shabbona SP: Wheat and sunflowers are all right, mowed, some doves and hope is they stay.

Silver Springs SFWA: Planted sunflowers, looks like ragweed got them, some doves.

Chain O’Lakes SP: Sunflowers small and not mature, not many birds.

Marseilles SWA: Limited hunting, no dove fields, no draw.

Mazonia SFWA: No more dove hunting, it ended a couple years ago.