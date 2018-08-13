Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bruce Drevets photographed this dragonfly in “late July hanging out in the garden in Olympia Fields, 5:30 in the morning!’’ Jim Phillips, Forest Preserves of Cook County fisheries biologist and a dragonfly/damselfly expert, emailed, “It is a black saddlebags. Either a young male that hasn’t completely darkened yet or a female.’’

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Why did the woolly bear caterpillar cross the Major Taylor Trail?” Bill Savage tweet A: I don’t know, but I know early reports of woolly bears arrive. And the Major Taylor is on my to-do list, hiking it not biking it.

BIG NUMBER

10: Inches of a pumpkinseed sunfish caught this summer at Hennepin-Hopper lakes at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. It would have easily beaten the Illinois record (11.2 ounces), caught Jan. 15, 2010 by Jeff Parsons from the Mississippi River. Photo is of a pumpkinseed, which would probably be near the record, too, from the Dixon Waterfowl Refuge BioBlitz.