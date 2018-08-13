Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Bruce Drevets photographed this dragonfly in “late July hanging out in the garden in Olympia Fields, 5:30 in the morning!’’ Jim Phillips, Forest Preserves of Cook County fisheries biologist and a dragonfly/damselfly expert, emailed, “It is a black saddlebags. Either a young male that hasn’t completely darkened yet or a female.’’

DALE’S MAILBAG

Woolly bear.
“Why did the woolly bear caterpillar cross the Major Taylor Trail?” Bill Savage tweet

A: I don’t know, but I know early reports of woolly bears arrive. And the Major Taylor is on my to-do list, hiking it not biking it.

BIG NUMBER

Pumpkinseed from Hennepin-Hopper lakes during the BioBlitz at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge.
10: Inches of a pumpkinseed sunfish caught this summer at Hennepin-Hopper lakes at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. It would have easily beaten the Illinois record (11.2 ounces), caught Jan. 15, 2010 by Jeff Parsons from the Mississippi River. Photo is of a pumpkinseed, which would probably be near the record, too, from the Dixon Waterfowl Refuge BioBlitz.

LAST WORD

“The discovery of two new non-native zooplankton in the Great Lakes is concerning news. The fact that these are the third and fourth non-native zooplankton found in Lake Erie in the past three years is an alarming trend.’’

Alliance for the Great Lakes statement on Wednesday

WILD TIMES

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
Wednesday: Fox Valley Flydowns banquet, Parkway by the Lake, Ingleside. Contact Jeff Vanderlip at (815) 713-0197 or vandy1966@icloud.com.

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Frank Loye on Chippewa Flowage, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Dale Bowman, “Changing Lake Michigan: Fish and People,’’ Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

CONSERVATION WORLD

Through Sunday: Conservation World, Illinois State Fair, Springfield, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

ILLINOIS PERMITS

Now: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits available over-the-counter

Through Friday: Applications accepted, third lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer permits. Click here for information.

Through Aug. 20: Application accepted, second lottery, fall turkey shotgun. Click here for information.

Through Aug. 31: Applications for free upland game permits open. Click here for information.

HUNTER SAFETY
Tuesday-Wednesday: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html

Friday-Saturday: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com

Sept. 1-2: Morris, rainbowcouncil.org

Sept. 6 and 8: Newark, (815) 210-4995

Sept. 8-9: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700

WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Saturday-next Sunday: Youth/Women’s clinics, Shabbona Lake State Park, (217) 524-5466

Aug. 25-26: Aurora Sportsmen’s Club, Waterman, hunterwsclinic@gmail.com

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Saturday: About Boating Safely, Fox Lake, winstoncgaux@gmail.com

DUCKS UNLIMITED
PHEASANTS FOREVER
