Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Kristin Kohl of Libertyville sent this bald eagle photo taken while walking the Duck Creek Trail in Bettendorf, Iowa, an area more noted a plethora of eagles in the winter and spring.
Celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Caught this nice flathead catfish [in early August] in river system.’’ Sgt. Herb Brown Jr.
A: Brown, one of the pioneers in bass fishing on the Calumet system, showed his versatility this summer and the river its versatility.
BIG NUMBER
5: People–Diane Banta, Jerry Beverlin, David F. Grohne, Sam Oliver and Steve Widowski–inducted into the 2018 class for the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.
LAST WORD
“Thanks to the hundreds of state fair visitors who stopped by Tuesday to sample silverfin dishes prepared by the UI Housing/Dining Services at the Lt. Governor’s Tent. Eat Asian carp – protect the Great Lakes.’’
Illinois Department of Natural Resources tweet (FYI, silverfin is the made-up name to rebrand Asian carp)
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS PERMITS
Now: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits available over-the-counter
Through today: Application accepted, second lottery, fall turkey shotgun. Click here for information.
Through Aug. 31: Applications for free upland game permits open. Click here for information.
HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)
Sept. 1-2: Morris, rainbowcouncil.org
Sept. 6 and 8: Newark, (815) 210-4995
Sept. 8-9: Kankakee, (815) 935-2700
Sept. 15-16: Joliet, (815) 727-4811
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
(Click here for the statewide list)
Saturday-Sunday: Aurora Sportsmen’s Club, Waterman, hunterwsclinic@gmail.com
DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)
Thursday: Northwest Suburban dinner, The Cotillion, Palatine. Contact Lisa Wente, (847) 702-1669 or Jeff Lanaghan, (630) 258-5273
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)
PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)