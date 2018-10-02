Fall change, fall feeding frenzy, kings: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

Fall changes, though weather heads back toward summer, build for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Also, catch-and-release fly fishing for fall trout opens Saturday and most of the closing dates for cooling lakes and waterfowl-hunting spots are included.

Along the way from summer to fall fishing, surprises come.

Take Darryl Turner, the great pursuer of big blue catfish at LaSalle Lake, who caught a really big flathead (pictured above) along with a bunch of big blues on Monday.

That’s the right kind of surprise.

LAKEFRONT SALMON/TROUT

Stacey Greene at Park Bait said there are sporadic catches at Montrose and the first brown in a while was aught Tuesday. She said they’ve noticed looser eggs in the Chinook in the last week, making her think more browns should start showing up.

At Waukegan, Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Waukegan Harbor action was fair with a few kings still around and cohos moving in. It seems like everyone is still casting with no one yet moving to a skein presentation. Glow spoons out produced cranks last week. The majority of fishermen are leaving empty-handed and those taking fish are typically working at it for hours.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Salmon in middle to upper stretches of all tributaries now nothing crazy but some fish floating skein or spawn or casting spinners way to go

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay emailed this:

The 4 year old kings are in the Sturgeon Bay shipping channel, around the pier heads and marinas along with the Lake Michigan tributaries so there is plenty of opportunities for shore fishermen and small boat fishermen to get in on the action. Trolling and casting crank baits and spoons along with soaking spawn sacs.

SALMON SNAGGING

Snagging season is open at four spots on the Illinois lakefront.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors)

CATCH-AND-RELEASE FLY FISHING

Catch-and-release fly fishing for fall trout opens Saturday at nine sites around Illinois. The regular fall trout season opens Oct. 20.

Here are the notes on the early catch-and-release fly fishing from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

The Fall Catch-and-Release Fly Fishing Season will be available at nine sites beginning on Oct. 6 at locations marked with an asterisk (*) in the list below. Fly fishing anglers can use fly fishing gear to catch and release trout beginning Oct. 6 at the nine sites. No trout may be kept during the fly fishing period, but all anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular fall trout season on Oct. 20.

As to general requirements for the early fly-fishing, the IDNR noted this:

All anglers — including those using fly fishing gear who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 20 — must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.

Here are the nine sites that allow early catch-and-release fly fishing:

North region Jo Daviess County: Apple River, Apple River State Park *

Kankakee County: Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park *

Ogle County: Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park * Central Region Adams County: Siloam Springs State Park Lake *

Cass County: Gridley Lake at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA *

Hancock County: Horton Lake, Nauvoo State Park *

Morgan County: Morgan Lake, Nichols Park, Jacksonville *

Sangamon County: IDOT Lake, Springfield * South Region St. Clair County: Willow Lake, Peabody River King State Fish and Wildlife Area *

ILLINOIS FROG HUNTING

Frog hunting in Illinois, bullfrogs only, runs through Oct. 15. Daily bag is eight. Fishing license is required; bullfrogs may be taken by “hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.”

AREA LAKES

Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past week’s fishing. Area lakes- the bass bite remains consistent. Focus on outside weedlines during evening hours twitching a fluke jr. Pearl has been the best color. Look for surface action as bass will be feeding on small blue gills. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterwerks fishing team

AREA RIVERS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

As you will see with the Fish of the Week, remember Braidwood also produces some big blues, too.

Final day of fishing is Oct. 16. Lake is open 6 a.m. to sunset. Check with Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Brad Irving at Triangle Sports and Marine said that Mepps and Salmos are still taking good white and yellow bass, and some walleye, too, on Marie, Bluff and Petite from 5:30 to dark; catfish are good on everything; crappie are starting in Deadend Channel and Nippersink and Squaw creeks; topwaters are taking muskies, including some good ones in the 46-inch range; water is in the low 60s.

Check updates at Fox Waterway Agency or (847) 587-8540 for more information.

STRATTON LOCK AND DAM: Open daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through October. Click here for more info on the lock and dam.

CHICAGO RIVER

No update this week from Capt. Pat Harrison at Pat Harrison Outdoors.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Dave Duwe sent this:

Delavan Lake Fishing Report 10/1/18 through 10/6/18 The fish on Delavan lake are starting to head towards their fall patterns. For the first time in several weeks, the walleyes are starting to bite. Most species will continue to improve with the cooling water temps and as they are established in their fall patterns. The walleye are in two patterns. The ones I’ve been focusing on are in 22-24 ft of water off of main lake points. They can be caught using lindy rigged nightcrawlers currently but that will switch to large fat head minnows as the water cools. The secondary pattern is the shallow weed bite. The fish are biting on rattle traps in 8-10 ft of water. Look for the fish by Lake Lawn Lodge or Assembly Park point. All the walleyes I’ve been catching have been during day light hours. Largemouth bass fishing has been steady. The only problem I’ve had is that some days I catch big fish and the next the fish are 13-14 inches. The fish I’ve been targeting have been on the inside turn of main lake points. The best depth has been 15-17 ft of water. They are biting on split shot rigged nightcrawler or lindy rigs. Bluegill fishing has been spotty. I’ve been catching one or two while bass fishing. The fish are suspending in the main lake basin about 10-15 ft down in 40 ft of water. The fish will move shallow as the water continues to cool. Once they are in about 10-14 ft of water they will be able to be caught using slip bobber rigs with a leaf worm. Northern Pike fishing has been steady in the weed flats in 8-10 ft of water. Look for the fish by the Highlands or Viewcrest Bay. White chatter baits continue to be a good bet. As fall moves on, I’ll start to fish for trophy sized pike on big suckers fished beneath a Thill big fish slip bobber. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

Larry Dozard of Larry’s Fishing Hole sent this update on closures and fall/winter hours at some Downstate sites:

BANNER MARSH:

* THIS AREA Will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING on Oct. 17th. With the Last Day to Boat Fish being Oct. 16th

AND BANK FISHING ONLY ALLOWED AFTER 1PM but NO FISHING ALLOWED in EAST POINT ACCESS AREA,

(lakes to the East) which is CLOSED TO ALL FISHING to provide a GOOSE REFUGE AREA during season CLINTON LAKE:

An easterly area of Clinton Lake (The Waterfowl Refuge Area) between the DeWitt Bridge East (CH14)

and the Rt. 48 Bridge will CLOSE on October 10th and remains Closed typically until April 1st. COFFEEN LAKE:

During the Central Zone waterfowl season: No fishing north of the railroad tracks (upper pool)

until after 1pm daily through Jan. 31st DOUBLE T STATE FISH and WILDLIFE AREA: * THIS LAKE IS CLOSED TO FISHING – From Oct. 1st till Feb. 1st EMIQUON PRESERVE:

No boating, fishing or ice skating access before 12:00 pm during waterfowl hunting season.

Oct. 27 – Jan. 31

Lake users should be aware that hunting might occur on the Preserve other times as well. EVERGREEN LAKE:

– A SOUTHERN PART OF EVERGREEN LAKE – AROUND DEER ISLAND and ALL OF SIX-MILE CREEK BAY IS CLOSED TO GAS from Oct. 15th through JAN. 1st to allow resting areas for migratory waterfowl.

YOU ARE ALLOWED TO STILL RUN A TROLLING MOTOR ONLY IN THESE AREAS. HENNEPIN-HOPPER LAKES: * Lakes are CLOSED for season.. And will be Open spring 2019. McMASTER LAKE at – SNAKEDEN HOLLOW:

Lake will CLOSE TO FISHING on Oct 15th during Central zone Waterfowl Season,

with Oct. 14th being the Last Day to be on the Lake.

Lake will Re-Open on February 1st. NEWTON LAKE:

As written in the fishing regs booklet : * The cold arm of Newton Lake shall be CLOSED daily

from one-half hour before sunrise until 1:00 pm to all fishing and boat traffic except for

legal waterfowl hunters during waterfowl season commencing with regular duck season through

the close of the Canada goose and regular duck season.

* For here – Regular South Waterfowl Season for 2018: Nov. 10 – Jan. 31 PRAIRIE LAKE in Jim Edgar/ Panther Creek State F&W Area:

Lake Partial Closures during Waterfowl Season from Nov. 1st to Jan. 15th

Lake access is CLOSED until after 12:01 PM on Wednesday & Saturday. POWERTON LAKE:

* The Last Day for Boat Fishing is Oct. 19th

And – Last Day for Shore Fishing is Oct. 26th

– As – LAKE WILL CLOSE To ALL FISHING On Oct. 27th –

– Lake Will RE-OPEN to Shore Fishing on Dec. 24th

– but – Will Remain CLOSED TO BOAT FISHING Until Feb. 15th RICE LAKE:

Will CLOSE to Boat Fishing on Oct. 20th

with the Last Day To Be On The Water is Oct. 19th through Waterfowl Season

and will Re-Open at end of Duck & Goose season. SANGCHRIS LAKE:

* THE WEST & EAST ARMS OF LAKE and Small AREA NEAR DAM WILL CLOSE DURING WATERFOWL SEASON to boat traffic effective Oct. 10th through Jan. 31, 2018 SPRING LAKE (South & North):

Last Day of Boat Fishing in Hunting Areas is Oct. 19th

As – THIS AREA will CLOSE TO BOAT FISHING in Hunting Area on Oct. 20th

— with BANK FISHING ALLOWED ONLY AFTER 1pm–

– AREAS THAT REMAIN OPEN TO BOATS ALL DAY ARE NORTH OF MAPLE ISLAND with ramp at

north end at the Sky Ranch Road launch and IN PIKE HOLE with carry in boats —

and Shore Fishing is allowed in entire lake after 1pm in Hunting areas or at boat ramps all day.

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Dave Duwe sent this:

Lake Geneva Fishing Report 10/1/18-10/6/18 Fishing on Lake Geneva has been steadily improving. We had a slight glitch with the severe cold front last week, but as we move into more seasonal temps there are plenty of fish that feed in the fall. The best bite on the lake has been the deep water bluegills. I’ve been catching large bluegills in 25-26 ft of water. The best location has been by Covenant Harbor or Elgin Club. The fish have been between 6 inches and 1 foot off bottom. Use a half of a nightcrawler or a leaf worm for the best success. Walleye fishing remains steady at night. This is the time of year where you are able to catch a true trophy. The fish remain in the 12-13 foot depth range. Troll medium diving stick baits 2-3 feet above the weeds. Look for them by Abbey Springs or by Knollwood. Smallmouth bass fishing has been good by the Yacht Club and by South Shore Club. Use lindy rigs with nightcrawlers is 21-25 ft of water. The bass are feeding on small yellow perch so when you find a school a perch the bass should be right behind them. The rock bass I’ve been catching have been few and far between. I think the rock bass are on a down cycle as I haven’t caught nearly as many this year compared to years prior. The best location to catch them is by Gage Marine or South Shore Club in 13-14 ft of water. A split shot rigged nightcrawler works the best. Largemouth bass are in a transition between the summer and fall bite. As the water cools the bass will move shallow. My best success last week was in 21-22 ft of water using a drop shot with 4 inch plastics or lindy rigged nightcrawlers. The best location is by Covenant Harbor or the weed line by Trinkes. If you’re not finding them in 20+ ft of water, look in the 12-14 ft depth range as that is where they are headed. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay sent this:

Hi fellas, Here is the updated report up until this point Perch fishing has been going very good as of late and should just continue to get better as we move deeper into fall and the water continues to cool. Areas to try include downtown Sturgeon Bay, Sawyer Harbor, the Flats, Riley’s Bay and Little Sturgeon. Fathead minnows and night crawlers still the best live baits until the water gets really cool and then it will switch to all minnows Pike fishing has been going very good and that too will continue get better as the water cools. Sturgeon Bay, Sawyer Harbor and Little Sturgeon all very good areas to target. Trolling and casting large crank baits, spoons, plastics and spinner baits all good options along with dragging and soaking medium and large sucker minnows The 4 year old kings are in the Sturgeon Bay shipping channel, around the pier heads and marinas along with the Lake Michigan tributaries so there is plenty of opportunities for shore fishermen and small boat fishermen to get in on the action. Trolling and casting crank baits and spoons along with soaking spawn sacs. And out on the big lake, there has been very good action out in that 200 to 300 foot of water range fishing for those really nice 2 and 3 year old Kings along with some Rainbows Walleye action has been fair for the most part. The night bite is really starting to kick in as it usually does this time of year and will really get going once the water cools even more. Trolling crank baits like Smithwick rogues, Husky jerks, Bandits, Flicker minnows and Flicker shads all good options Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle

1309 Green Bay Rd

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Ph: 920-746-9916

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Tuesday, Oct. 9, is the final day of fishing.

Lake hours are 6 a.m. to sunset daily; well, shore fishing is always scheduled to open at 6;30 a.m.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Check with B&B Live Bait in Ottawa–(815) 433-0432.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Salmon in middle to upper stretches of all tributaries now nothing crazy but some fish floating skein or spawn or casting spinners way to go

KANKAKEE RIVER

Kyle Lund sent the photo above and this note, all of which made me happy:

Kerrey Farley and his little brother with little mans biggest fish of his life.

Lund also sent this fishing update:

Another Kankakee river update with very little to update. Some highlights over the past week but no real positive change or tell tail signs that we are fully transitioning to fall. One week ago we had water temps in the upper 70’s as of today we have temps in the upper 60’s and that’s a number that would usually have me excited except for the fact the current forecasts suggest lows in the upper 60’s and few highs pushing 90 in the coming days and that is sure to push water temps back into the upper 70’s and stall our fall frenzy another few weeks. Fishing itself showed signs of improving over the past weekend. Lots of guys catching smallies on finesse presentations such and the ned rig and other plastic presentations. Top water bite has still been good during morning and evening low light periods. Smallies are still hanging in the riffle areas during prime feeding hours and seem to be cruising aimlessly around close to the riffles and breaks they are feeding in during the day. Catfishing also picked up a bit with lots of reports coming in from guys throwing cut bait and a handful of flatheads caught by guys smallie fishing. Walleye haven’t started yet but can be caught. Low light and dark are the best bet for them right now. Start deeper dragging a crawler or casting deeper diving cranks on the edges of the river channel and move shallow to feeding flats as the light fades. Keep watch for minnows on the surface. Walleye may not bust bait on the surface like smallies or pike frequently do but if there is a concentration of bait near the channel walleye will be close by. Try a drop shot rig with a minnow profile bait about 4 to 8 inches off the bottom for a more finesse approach in shallow water or go with the old trusty jig and twister tail. Elliots bait and tackle in Kankakee now has the minnow tanks installed. Floating a minnow or roach under a slip bobber can also produce a decent mixed bag from the river while you cast your lure of choice. Good luck and tight lines! There will be days when the fishing is better than one’s most optimistic forecast, others when it is far worse. Either is a gain over just staying home. ~Roderick Haig-Brown

Anything that drops in a quote from Roderick Haig-Brown is pretty much better for it.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report. It generally comes out Tuesday.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for bag limits and prospects for the season from the Ohio DNR. The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

See lakefront salmon/trout and snagging regulations at the top.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

HI Dale – We just got done pulling out the Waukegan boat but our Chicago partner will be running all winter in the outboard powered boat, weather willing. I’ll send in reports when I can. Waukegan Harbor action was fair with a few kings still around and cohos moving in. It seems like everyone is still casting with no one yet moving to a skein presentation. Glow spoons out produced cranks last week. The majority of fishermen are leaving empty-handed and those taking fish are typically working at it for hours. Waukegan off-shore is very good for lake trout in the morning. Afternoon and evening trips were slow. Depths from 130-180 feet straight out and North of the harbor and 90-140 to the South have been producing trophy lakers. We had another week with multiple lakers over 20#. For us glow spoons were better than the more typical laker candy “Mo Rigs”. Mo rigs were still taking fish and the Jimmy Fly Mo rigs in Yellow, Orange, UV Green and Kaitlin Jenner patterns should be the first choice. Warrior Spoons in Bloody Diaper, Bloody Nose and Green Menace were our best rods last week. There are also small kings (2 year olds) and coho in 100-130 from 45-80 down. They are so small they typically can’t trip releases so you may need to check rods to see if you are dragging them. Chicago off-shore saw good laker action in 120-140 off the North side of the city as far North as you can go. I think anywhere from off Montrose to North of Waukegan has them all over. Chicago boats saw a definite preference for anything green, Green flashers and dodgers and Jimmy Fly Green UV skirts and the DW pattern, a Dark Green Spin n Glo and Orange/Red Jimmy Fly Mo Rig skirt. Silver fish were not to be found in any decent size. A few shaker 2 year old kings and small coho are around in 90-130. Capt. Scott Wolfe

School of Fish Charters

630-341-0550

LaSALLE LAKE

Late Monday afternoon, Darryl Turner emailed:

8 fish so far started at 11:00 40 pound Flathead 24 pound blue a 20 ,17 , 15 , two 10’s and a 5 all released

Final day of fishing is Oct. 15. Lake is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check updates from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Final day of fishing is Oct. 16, except for Monster Lake at Mazonia South, which is open year-round to fishing.

Lakes are open 6 am. to sunset daily. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service.

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

Click here to see the Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report. It is generally out Tuesdays.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop sent this:

Now its Fall! Cold nights, wind, rain and some color in the trees! Lake surface temps have fallen from a high of 75 degrees two weeks ago to an average of about 57 degrees this weekend. It’s Musky time, and that has shown in the reports of Musky hunters throughout. Musky: Very Good – Despite the cooler temps, top-water action has been hot and will remain so until the lakes turn. Whoper Ploppers, Pacemakers and Top Raiders have produced well on these cloudy, windy days. Action on big bladed bucktails and spinnerbaits as well as jointed cranks and twitch baits. Multiple fish days being reported, with the beginning of a sucker bite building. Northern Pike: Very Good-Good – Mepps spinners in #4 & #5, spinnerbaits and even some top-water action over cabbage beds in 4-10’ of water. Smallmouth Bass: Good – Work gravel/rocks in 18-28’. Drop-shotting minnow, sculpin imitations. Ned rigging in the shallower humps (18-22’). Some big Smallies reported, nice fish of 14-18” but up to 21’s, when weather allowed. Largemouth Bass: Good-Fair – Fewer anglers pursuing these green bass. Still working Senkos and dingers in weeds with success. Crappie: Fair-Good – Wind made fishing tough, but a few reports on calmer days of Crappies taking white jigs (hair) tipped with minnows around drowned wood in 14-20’. Walleye: Fair-Good – Some hot reports on certain days as anglers found action on jig/minnow combinations along shallow weeds and wood on lakes not prone to turn-over. On lakes with depth (over24’) mud flats outside gravel humps in 18-28’. Jigging Rap lures good choice for the more aggressive fish, jig/crawlers for when bite slows. Bluegill and Perch reports few and far between. More rain predicted for this week, can affect the flowages the most with rising water levels. Watch night time temps! With surface water just above the critical turn-over stage (52-54 degrees) another cold snap could put some mid-sized lakes into the flip-flop. Look at water clarity before launching. Kurt Justice – Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

Like us on FaceBook —

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Salmon in middle to upper stretches of all tributaries now nothing crazy but some fish floating skein or spawn or casting spinners way to go Crappie in the river under 249 bridge just just up stream from portage public marina starting to go good mainly xl fatheads under a bobber or chartuese jigs tipped with beemoth fished in old socks and log jams With mild weather a lot of groups still fishing here there and everywer I’m open 5am to 6 pm now will go to late fall and winter hours in about two weeks

ROCK RIVER, ILLINOIS

No update.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR’s Root River Report is usually out Tuesday or Wednesday. Click here to see it.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said there’s some steelhead, salmon and walleye at Berrien Springs; when weather allows, there’s good perch in 40 feet to the north of the pier; and the river has had good smallmouth and catfish action.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Staff at Lakeside said muskie are doing well on weed lines in 6-8 feet; catfish are good on cutbait and stinkbait; crappie (which take sorting) remain active; hybrids slowed down and walleye are slow.

Lakeside–(815) 824-2581–is open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., but on Tuesday, hours at Lakeside go to 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The restaurant is now open on weekends only.

Park hours are 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. through Oct. 31.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report restarted. Click here to see it. Streams flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

No update.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Rob Abouchar sent the photo above and this update:

Hi Dale My favorite time on the Wisconsin river did not disappoint this year. You know it is the first day of duck hunting when the frost hits and nimrods call to you from their blinds. A hunter who was waiting for a wood duck to wash up to shore saw me fumbling through my rods at my first spot and jokingly shouted you have too many rods in there. He was right I really only needed 1 rod to get the job done The end of September and beginning of October have the Smallmouth Bass starting to feed up and moving to fall staging areas on the Wisconsin River and Alexander Flowage. The Texas rigged Senko was again taking big smallmouth bass near dying eelgrass edges and around rocky bottom areas in 2-5 feet of water. Green Pumpkin was the color. Also had two big muskies follow the Senko all the way to the boat and turn away. This week we will have out the 10 inch Senko on a 5/0 hook and a wire leader. I am determined to get that one that got away. Tight lines Rob

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.