Before saying good by to summer and hello to ice, one last wave to the big Chinook salmon this year.
Stacy Templeton caught this 19-pound, 36-inch king on Aug. 12 out of Winthrop Harbor. Her future mother-in-law, Debbie McCarthy noted, “Fish is almost bigger than her.”
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).