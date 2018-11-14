A final really big Chinook to close 2018 season: Fish of the Week

Stacy Templeton with one of the big kings caught this year. Provided

Before saying good by to summer and hello to ice, one last wave to the big Chinook salmon this year.

Stacy Templeton caught this 19-pound, 36-inch king on Aug. 12 out of Winthrop Harbor. Her future mother-in-law, Debbie McCarthy noted, “Fish is almost bigger than her.”

