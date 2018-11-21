Earliest start date possible and some wintry weather either helped or did not hinder a better harvest this fall than last year in Illinois’ first firearm deer season.
Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Hunters in Illinois Harvested 58,836 Deer During First Weekend of Firearm Season
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 58,836 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 16-18. Hunters took 51,450 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2017.
Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.
Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
• Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 7-9;
• Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 27-30, 2018 and Jan. 18-20, 2019;
• Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 20, 2019 (archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 29-Dec. 2 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)
For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2018 season, and comparable totals for 2017, is below.
County 2017 2018
ADAMS 1413 1647
ALEXANDER 291 353
BOND 444 583
BOONE 85 110
BROWN 664 757
BUREAU 634 749
CALHOUN 505 618
CARROLL 427 511
CASS 430 489
CHAMPAIGN 132 152
CHRISTIAN 360 475
CLARK 775 873
CLAY 763 932
CLINTON 496 591
COLES 382 492
CRAWFORD 676 834
CUMBERLAND 480 563
DEKALB 67 87
DEWITT 180 244
DOUGLAS 96 115
EDGAR 365 413
EDWARDS 273 290
EFFINGHAM 580 773
FAYETTE 1014 1193
FORD 64 75
FRANKLIN 856 961
FULTON 1269 1329
GALLATIN 284 286
GREENE 641 700
GRUNDY 156 187
HAMILTON 783 836
HANCOCK 1083 1132
HARDIN 648 690
HENDERSON 319 315
HENRY 356 346
IROQUOIS 301 342
JACKSON 1489 1717
JASPER 664 778
JEFFERSON 1329 1334
JERSEY 411 474
JODAVIESS 1145 1312
JOHNSON 1097 1205
KANE 20 19
KANKAKEE 114 144
KENDALL 50 60
KNOX 701 862
LAKE 1 0
LASALLE 422 555
LAWRENCE 395 468
LEE 329 380
LIVINGSTON 240 325
LOGAN 206 281
MACON 151 152
MACOUPIN 948 1300
MADISON 493 618
MARION 1085 1234
MARSHALL 424 460
MASON 232 309
MASSAC 283 286
MCDONOUGH 526 607
MCHENRY 146 199
MCLEAN 327 405
MENARD 226 269
MERCER 518 618
MONROE 662 828
MONTGOMERY 509 613
MORGAN 452 518
MOULTRIE 138 179
OGLE 441 569
PEORIA 527 589
PERRY 816 1000
PIATT 70 85
PIKE 1189 1361
POPE 1092 1176
PULASKI 222 207
PUTNAM 232 254
RANDOLPH 1606 1637
RICHLAND 481 525
ROCKISLAND 456 560
SALINE 623 666
SANGAMON 391 419
SCHUYLER 873 1005
SCOTT 196 214
SHELBY 734 837
STARK 135 132
STCLAIR 477 552
STEPHENSON 416 459
TAZEWELL 332 352
UNION 977 981
VERMILION 329 335
WABASH 123 149
WARREN 329 347
WASHINGTON 695 737
WAYNE 980 1022
WHITE 499 527
WHITESIDE 398 466
WILL 145 209
WILLIAMSON 1052 1256
WINNEBAGO 185 267
WOODFORD 404 389
Total 51450 58836
