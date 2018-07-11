Flint homes will get clean water: Elon Musk

American space entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted that he was in Thailand on Tuesday July 8, 2018, with a prototype mini-sub, at the flooded cave where five members of a youth football team remained trapped. | Getty Images

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 19, 2017, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, speaks during the International Space Station Research and Development Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.

Billionaire Elon Musk wants to help the people of Flint, Mich. with the tainted water crisis.

After Dylan Shea, a Seattle musician, tweeted at Musk to confirm a rumor saying he would help the people of Flint get clean water, Musk responded.

Musk tweeted, “Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding.”

Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

Since the quality of Flint’s water system was widely reported in 2014, many residents said the water system still needs help. Comedian Michelle Wolf claimed in her speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April that the city still struggles with the issue.

When technology and consumer news website CNET asked Musk for confirmation of the pledge, and how lead levels in Flint are mostly below federal guidelines, Musk replied, “Most houses in Flint have safe water, but they’ve lost faith in govt [sic] test results.”