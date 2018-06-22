Flood updates: Outdoors-related impacts around northeast Illinois

Lower areas at Starved Rock State Park, such as this one, will be closed because of flooding beginning Saturday, June 23. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Just for helping with weekend planning, here are some updates on impacts caused by flooding from the rains over the past couple days.

At Starved Rock State Park, the lower areas of the park will be closed beginning Saturday. Here is what the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tweeted early this afternoon:

Due to Illinois River flooding at Starved Rock State Park, the lower areas of the park including the boat ramp, picnic areas and main parking lot will be closed beginning Sat., June 23, until further notice. The park, lodge, campground and trails are open. Trails are muddy.

The boating closure continues on the Fox River from Montgomery Dam to the Stratton Lock and Dam and the no-wake restrictions continue on the Chain O’Lakes and upper Fox River from the Stratton Lock and Dam to the Wisconsin line.

Click here to see the latest updates on the Chain and Fox from the Fox Waterway Agency.

Click here to read the formal notice of the Fox River closure.