FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

OK, I have a thing for red foxes. So I loved this photo John Cuculich sent of a fox along the Fox River in North Aurora.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Being a non-hunter, please explain why using a tree stand for deer hunting and I think wild turkey hunting, and sitting in a blind for duck hunting are `ethical’ and as you wrote [last Sunday], consistent with, `Fair-chase principles,’ a term I haven’t heard before.” Clar Krusinski

A: To be precise, I wrote that habituating deer to a feeding area “leads to unethical hunting and goes against fair-chase principles.” Good phrasing on fair chase comes from the Boone and Crockett Club as being “the ethical, sportsmanlike, and lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild, native North American big game animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper advantage over such animals.” Historically, the use of waterfowl blinds and deer stands have not been considered “an improper advantage.” But I understand Krusinski’s question and would love other thoughts. Click here to view B&C’s full Fair Chase statement.

BIG NUMBER

50th: Anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, signed on Oct. 2, 1968 by President Lyndon Baines Johnson

