Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
OK, I have a thing for red foxes. So I loved this photo John Cuculich sent of a fox along the Fox River in North Aurora.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Being a non-hunter, please explain why using a tree stand for deer hunting and I think wild turkey hunting, and sitting in a blind for duck hunting are `ethical’ and as you wrote [last Sunday], consistent with, `Fair-chase principles,’ a term I haven’t heard before.” Clar Krusinski
A: To be precise, I wrote that habituating deer to a feeding area “leads to unethical hunting and goes against fair-chase principles.” Good phrasing on fair chase comes from the Boone and Crockett Club as being “the ethical, sportsmanlike, and lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild, native North American big game animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper advantage over such animals.” Historically, the use of waterfowl blinds and deer stands have not been considered “an improper advantage.” But I understand Krusinski’s question and would love other thoughts. Click here to view B&C’s full Fair Chase statement.
BIG NUMBER
50th: Anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, signed on Oct. 2, 1968 by President Lyndon Baines Johnson
LAST WORD
“Deer-vehicle collisions increase dramatically between October and December as deer cross roads and highways more frequently in search of mates.”
Forest Preserve District of DuPage County ecologist Brian Kraskiewicz
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Saturday-Sunday: Youth waterfowl hunt, north zone
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday: Andy Schiera, “Lake Geneva Muskie Tactics,” Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Capt. Jake Gajewski of Kenosha Charter Boat Association, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Capt. Doug Kloet, Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Dave Duwe, “Late Season Tactics on Geneva and Delavan,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Steve Sarley, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13: Arlington Heights, huntsafely.webs.com
Oct. 20-21: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200
Oct. 25 and 27: Chicago Heights, ducks56@comcast.net
Oct. 26-28: Elburn, phil-joanne@juno.com
Nov. 2-3: Bartlett, (847) 608-3100
PADDLING
MONDAY, OCT. 15: Inaugural Illinois Water Trail Conference, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Click here for more information and sign-up.
PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
(Click here for the statewide list)
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 13-14: St. Charles Sportsmen’s Club, Elburn, (847) 309-1093 or joemigalla5@gmail.com
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)
DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)