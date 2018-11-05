Fox, rainbow trout, pumpkinseed, youth in B.A.S.S.: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Ann Malone sent the photograph above with a series of photos of a red fox, my favorite mammal, in Munster, Ind. WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes and stories around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“They’re xanthic rainbow trout, aren’t they? Not the actual Golden Trout species?” Olaf Nelson

A: I thought the golden-colored trout caught by Ramon Martin were a color variation of common rainbow trout. Steve Silic fisheries biologist for the Forest Preserves of Cook County, emailed, “You are correct . . not to be confused with the California sub-species of Golden Trout. We commonly get them from one of the trout farms that deliver the fish.”

BIG NUMBER

11.2: Ounces of Illinois’ smallest record fish, a pumpkinseed caught by Jeff Parsons on Jan. 15. 2010 from the Mississippi River in Carroll County

LAST WORD

“More parents are realizing that children who fish often avoid a lot of the more harmful aspects of our culture — and by creating a division for second- to eighth-graders, we’re helping parents start them out even earlier.”

Hank Weldon, B.A.S.S. senior manager for college and high school, explaining the the Junior Bassmaster Division starting in 2019

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Sunday: Early Show, co-presented by DuPage Rivers cq Fly Tyers and Illinois Smallmouth Alliance, Mayslake Peabody Estate, Oak Brook

FISH GATHERING

Thursday: Tod Todd on ice fishing, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Wednesday: Northeast Illinois dinner, Midlane Country Club, Wadsworth. Contact Don Kellum, (847) 308-6651; Ryan Miles, (847) 682-4944; Jack Fields (847) 274-3958

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Ongoing: Over-the-counter sales of remaining deer hunting permits

Saturday-Sunday: Waterfowl hunting, south-central zone, opens

Sunday: Second Canada goose season, central zone, opens

Nov. 14: First dove season ends

Nov. 16: Rail season ends

Through Dec. 1: Applications for first lottery, spring turkey hunting

Through Feb. 28: Crow season

HUNTER SAFETY

PHEASANTS FOREVER

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

