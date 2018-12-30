GOAT fishing excuse, carp barrier, perch-eating safety: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

Tugboat operator Tim Eaker sent this photo from a job putting in “the new `electric lines’ that will sit at the bottom of the Sanitary and Ship Canal in Romeoville, for the fish barrier.” WOTW, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net. (In a peak behind the curtain, for online purposes the lead photo needs to be 400 x 300 dimensions. Eaker’s shot is more dramatic is its long form, so I included it below.)

“Do you intend to eat the catch from the [Chicago River]? I fished the river for the first time about 10 days ago (no action at Navy Pier) and cleaned some nice perch. After cleaning, I wondered if it’s safe to eat them. Many people said not to eat them since the river is contaminated and full of bacteria. The second time I fished, it smelled like sewer near Wabash bridge. I didn’t keep any fish. (The wife was upset for not bringing any catch.)” Mark Sakaguchi

A: Excellent question. The perch are coming in from the lake. They are not residents of the river, but the Chicago River has no warnings on yellow perch. Lake Michigan has minor advisories on perch. Click here for the general map of fish advisories from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Click here for the Chicago River advisories.

1: Rare piping plover [endangered in Illinois] sighted during the Christmas Bird Count on the Chicago lakefront on Tuesday. Click here for some details on status from the Illinois Natural History Survey.

“[Joe Doe’s] wife allowed him to drive [Art Hart] to Minnesota because he said he taking his buddy to the Mayo Clinic.”

A friend relaying how a mutual friend, battling cancer, got to attend the St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show (names changed)

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today: Final day, first late winter and CWD deer season

Jan. 9: Final day, second dove season

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Jan. 4-5: Wheeling, huntersafety@sbcglobal.net

Jan. 12-13: New Lenox, tjhuntersafety@gmail.com

Jan. 19-20: Palatine, palatineparks.org

SHOWTIME

(Click here for the list of shows, classes and seminars)

Jan. 9-13: Chicago Boat, RV and Sail Show, McCormick Place South

Jan. 10-13: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Jan. 11-13: Lake Home & Cabin Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Jan. 12-13: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

(Click here for full listings of classes in the area)