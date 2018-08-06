Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
It’s goldfinch time, especially around sunflowers. Ron Wozny sent stellar photos, including this one, from the North Side.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“You mentioned seeing a lot of rabbits this year in a recent column? My turkey hunting partner in Wisconsin is seeing so many of them that he thinks they may distract predators to the point that they-the predators-may be leaving the turkey poults alone, giving them a much better chance of surviving the summer.’’ Pete Lamar
A: Apparently others see the rabbits I see or I induced mass Baader-Meinhof phenomenon.
BIG NUMBER
2: Pounds of the Illinois record yellow bass, caught by Jimmy Kostoff, Jr. on May 5, 1994 from a Madison County farm pond
LAST WORD
“We now know, thanks to science, that the mere sight and sound of water promotes wellness by lowering cortisol, increasing serotonin and inducing relaxation. It only makes sense that being on a boat is one of the best ways to access the wellness benefits of the water.’’
Wallace J. Nichols, marine biologist and author of “Blue Mind’’
WILD TIMES
CONSERVATION WORLD
Friday-Aug. 19: Conservation World, Illinois State Fair, Springfield, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
FISH GATHERING
Wednesday: Jason Randall, “What Fish See,’’ Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m.
ILLINOIS PERMITS
Tuesday: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits available over-the-counter
Through Aug. 17: Applications accepted, third lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer permits. Click here for information.
Through Aug. 20: Application accepted, second lottery, fall turkey shotgun. Click here for information.
Through Aug. 31: Applications for free upland game permits open. Click here for information.
HUNTER SAFETY
Aug. 10-11: Wilmington, philliparnold3@gmail.com
Aug. 14-15: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html
Aug. 11-12: Custer Park, smittythepainter@yahoo.com . . . Essex, (815) 458-3568
Aug. 17-18: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
Aug. 18-19: Youth/Women’s clinics, Shabbona Lake State Park, (217) 524-5466
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
