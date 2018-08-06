Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

It’s goldfinch time, especially around sunflowers. Ron Wozny sent stellar photos, including this one, from the North Side.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“You mentioned seeing a lot of rabbits this year in a recent column? My turkey hunting partner in Wisconsin is seeing so many of them that he thinks they may distract predators to the point that they-the predators-may be leaving the turkey poults alone, giving them a much better chance of surviving the summer.’’ Pete Lamar

A: Apparently others see the rabbits I see or I induced mass Baader-Meinhof phenomenon.

BIG NUMBER

2: Pounds of the Illinois record yellow bass, caught by Jimmy Kostoff, Jr. on May 5, 1994 from a Madison County farm pond