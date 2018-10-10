Grinding it out for a really big king: Nick Langton earns Fish of the Week

Nick Langton, who helped start the bass-fishing club/team when at Glenbard North, showed he knows other fish, too. He caught this Chinook last week on a clown Husky Jerk in Wisconsin.

“Fished hard in the middle of the night with big winds, but we grinded it out,” he messaged. “Grinding it out during some of the toughest conditions can result in the best nights of fishing.”

And the story of big Chinook in the fall of 2018 on Lake Michigan keeps going.

