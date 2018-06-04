Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Jim McGowan came through with his annual dandy photograph of a hummingbird in Alsip.

Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email straycasts@sbcglobal.net.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“For me the mystery of pulling catch from deep is more entertaining than teasing a fish out of bed. I’d be pissed if someone dragged me out of bed. Not to say I don’t break my own rules a few times!’’ Howard Bass, a pithy section of a longer note about a trip to northern Wisconsin.

A: He nailed it.