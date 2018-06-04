Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Jim McGowan came through with his annual dandy photograph of a hummingbird in Alsip.
Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“For me the mystery of pulling catch from deep is more entertaining than teasing a fish out of bed. I’d be pissed if someone dragged me out of bed. Not to say I don’t break my own rules a few times!’’ Howard Bass, a pithy section of a longer note about a trip to northern Wisconsin.
A: He nailed it.
BIG NUMBER
204 4/8: Score in inches of the late Mel Johnson’s archery world-record for typical whitetail, taken Oct. 29, 1965 in Peoria County.
LAST WORD
“RIP Mel! He once told me someone called every year and asked him how it felt to have his record broken. He said `I tell them to call me back when it is panel-scored and they never call.’ Great guy.’’
Bowhunter editor Curt Wells, on the death May 24 of Mel Johnson, whose archery world record for typical whitetail has stood since 1965. Click here for the full post.
WILD TIMES
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
June 15: Frog hunting opens
Through June 15: Perch fishing closure on Lake Michigan, the Chicago River system and the Calumet River
June 30: Final day to apply, second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer seasons. Click here for more details.
FISH GATHERING
Thursday: In-house swap meet, Midwest Musky Club, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip, 7:30 p.m.
HUNTER SAFETY
Saturday-Sunday: Hainesville, hsclass111@gmail.com
June 14 and 16: Newark, (815) 210-4995
WINGSHOOTING CLINIC
June 23-24: Elburn, youth on Saturday, girls and women Sunday, (847) 309-1093 or joemigalla5@gmail.com
FREE FISHING DAYS
June 15-18: Illinois’ Free Fishing Days
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
DUCKS UNLIMITED
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
